Motorcyclists Find More Great Roads and Rides with Redesigned OpenRoadJourney Website

OpenRoadJourney launches an expanded and redesigned version of its popular website for motorcycle riders searching for motorcycle roads and routes.

OpenRoadJourney Motorcycle Roads and Rides, a leading interactive motorcycle road map and route planning website, proudly announces the official launch of its newly designed and expanded website.

“OpenRoadJourney has been providing motorcyclists an easy way to find motorcycle-preferred roads and routes around the world since 2006. Our customer base has grown tremendously over the years and we wanted to expand the site to respond to our customer's requests for new features and allow for additional growth,” says owner, Erik Barthel.

The new website continues to focus on providing motorcyclists with an interactive way to find and experience scenic motorcycle rides online – including pictures, maps, gps downloads, and detailed descriptions. It also includes many enhancements to its best in class route sharing capability that allows users to map and share their favorite motorcycle routes. In addition, the new website has enhanced social and competition features: including an improved motorcyclist community section, and the ability to earn biker patches and road reputation points (road rep) through participation on the site.

“The response to date has been tremendous from both our current and new customers – people have especially responded well to the biker patches and road rep features.” Barthel states, “We wanted to continue to give motorcyclists new ways to stay inspired and engaged in riding. Biker patches and the road rep point system are proving to do this well.”

For more information, please visit http://www.openroadjourney.com.

About OpenRoadJourney.com

OpenRoadJourney provides online motorcycle road mapping and trip planning resources that help motorcycle riders discover the best scenic roads and routes to ride. OpenRoadJourney uses a motorcyclist-friendly format, and features pictures, detailed descriptions, interactive maps, printable cue-cards with turn-by-turn directions for tank bags, and GPS file downloads for thousands of motorcycle routes around the world.

