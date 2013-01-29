Sabre Hospitality Solutions and Passkey Join Forces to Streamline Group Reservations for Meeting Planners, Hotels and Event Attendees

New connectivity allows for optimization of group reservation process

Sabre Hospitality Solutions, the industry's leading global hospitality technology company, and Passkey, the world's leading provider of group reservation technologies, today announced a new connectivity that will allow group reservations booked through Passkey's GroupMAX platform to be delivered to a hotel's Property Management System (PMS) electronically via Sabre's SynXis Central Reservation System (CRS). The integration will streamline group reservations, benefiting hotels, meeting planners and event attendees globally.

“This new connectivity is great for our customers and for Sabre Hospitality Solutions. The ability to upload GroupMAX reservations automatically into a hotel's Property Management System (PMS) reduces their work load significantly,” said Kristie Goshow, vice president of marketing for Sabre Hospitality Solutions. “It also provides real-time reporting and tracking of room blocks and inventory, giving our customers the ability to maximize revenue.”

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to partner with Sabre on this integration," remarks Passkey's CEO and president, Greg Pesik. "Together, we will be able to make the booking process much more convenient for meeting planners, hotel staff and event attendees alike. This collaboration will present a clear opportunity for hotels to increase not only their efficiency, but their revenue as well, by taking advantage of GroupMAX technology."

The integration is based on industry standard OpenTravel XML specifications and allows reservations to be communicated directly and securely to hotels' property management systems in compliance with PCI standards and without the need to re-key or even import rooming lists. Details included are all of the guest information, additional names, and guarantee/credit card details. GroupMAX is automatically updated with the actual hotel confirmation number which ensures the reservation is fully confirmed. This automated process allows event organizers to leave blocks open longer to maximize attendance. Hotels will also benefit from the ability to yield rates after cutoff, allowing last minute bookings closer to the actual event date.

Hotels participating in citywide events utilizing GroupMAX that are interested this service should contact their SynXis Account Manager and ask about the “Passkey Channel Connect 1-Way”.

About Sabre Hospitality Solutions

Sabre Hospitality Solutions provides technology to the global hospitality industry. It operates one of the industry's largest Software-as-a-Service businesses. Its reservations and property management system, marketing and distribution software, and Internet marketing and e-business solutions are used by more than 18,000 hotel properties around the world. Each year, it generates more than $12 billion in revenue for its customers. Sabre Hospitality Solutions is part of Sabre Holdings, a global travel technology company serving the world's largest industry- travel and tourism. For more information please visit: http://www.sabrehospitality.com.

About Passkey

Passkey (http://www.passkey.com) is the travel industry's leading hotel booking technology for meetings and events. The Company's cloud-based platform, GroupMAX, is used by thousands of hotels, destinations and meeting planners worldwide to manage the hotel accommodation process for events of every size. At the heart of GroupMAX is the ability for group guests to book their hotel rooms online in event-specific booking websites while enjoying multiple stay and upgrade options. With offices in the US, the UK and Singapore, the Passkey global network now includes over 90% of major US and UK Convention and Visitors Bureaus, as well as a wide range of hotels, casinos, resorts, meeting planners, corporations and meeting management companies.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10367951.htm