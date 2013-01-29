Boyer & Associates Hosts Microsoft Dynamics ERP Shootout Event on February 20, 2013

Boyer & Associates Hosts Microsoft Dynamics ERP Shootout Event for Services Organizations

Boyer & Associates, (Boyer) a leading provider of Microsoft business management solutions, today announced that it will be hosting a Microsoft Dynamics ERP Shootout event for services organizations on February 20, 2013 from 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT at the Microsoft Technology Center in Edina, MN.

The free half-day event will provide an opportunity for attendees to learn and evaluate three leading Microsoft Dynamics ERP solutions including Microsoft Dynamics AX, Microsoft Dynamics GP and Microsoft Dynamics SL. The event is geared toward services organizations looking for better financial management and the presentations will review and compare functionality of each application as it relates to Financial Modules, Financial Reporting Modules, Time Entry, Scheduling Staff, and flowing Time and Expense charges through to invoices.

“For many organizations, finding the right accounting and ERP solution to fit and grow with their needs is critical to operational efficiency, but narrowing the field to one that meets their needs and budget can be overwhelming and time-consuming. This event provides attendees the opportunity to compare and contrast the latest Microsoft Dynamics ERP products at one time and learn how other organizations are having success with the solutions,” said Jack Boyer, President of Boyer & Associates.

The event is free and is targeted toward executives, directors, and managers in finance, accounting, operations and IT, who want a better understanding of how the right ERP system can make a positive impact on their organization and/or who are in the process of evaluating ERP solutions.

For more information on the Microsoft Dynamics ERP Shootout event or to register, click here.

About Boyer & Associates

Boyer & Associates, a Minneapolis-based firm and Microsoft Gold Partner, resells and consults on accounting/ERP products including, Microsoft Dynamics SL, Microsoft Dynamics AX, and Microsoft Dynamics GP. The firm provides implementation services, custom tailoring, integration, report writing and support services for each product. Boyer won three national awards recently; Bob Scott's VAR Stars, Microsoft's President's Club and Accounting Today's Pacesetters Award. Boyer delivers on their client's vision by offering the best technology choices, configurable and tailored software, and team collaboration. For more information on the firm, visit http://www.boyerassoc.com.

