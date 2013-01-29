DMMessenger Empowers the Smart Grid with Targeted Consumer Engagement

Luxoft's cloud-based platform engages consumers in demand management programs, making the Smart Grid more powerful and profitable for consumers and utility companies

Luxoft, a member of the IBS Group and a global provider of advanced application and product development services, announced the release of DMMessenger at the DistribuTECH 2013 in San Diego, California. DMMessenger is the energy consumer analysis and engagement tool that processes and segments high-volume meter data. Luxoft created DMMessenger specifically for Smart Grid solution vendors who want to empower their products with an active consumer engagement engine, meter data processing, cloud-based storage, social network integration, and two-way consumer messaging.

“Smart Grids is not about making people to consume less, it's about efficiency. Smart Grids enable people to consume energy in a green and a more sustainable way,” said Michael Minkevich, VP Technology Services at Luxoft. “In order to proactively engage customers, utilities want a more effective means of communication with them and need software products that include extensive customer engagement functionality. DMMessenger, that analyzes large volumes of consumer data and identifies the target groups amongst millions of clients is just the tool that allows the software vendors to rapidly develop such solutions. By engaging these groups utilities can achieve a more efficient grid operation, especially in critical peak times, to save money for the consumer and the supplier.”

With the rollout of Smart Meters the enormous quantity of data and the need for high quality accurate data create a completely new problem for meter data analysis. Traditional systems, such as Meter Data Management (MDM), are not designed to provide a fast analysis of Big Data (large complex datasets that cannot be processed by traditional database management methods). DMMessenger's architecture solves the Big Data problem by transferring the new reads to cloud-based distributed storage that grows as needed. A distributed analytical engine is used to process millions of interval reads in real-time and in parallel.

Using DMMessenger's innovative processing engine, utility companies can classify consumers by their load profiles, location, and other parameters and then select consumers who are likely to provide the biggest curtailment benefits. No sensitive information is stored in the cloud and all customer data is completely secure. Once customers have been segmented and targeted, DMMessenger provides the utility company with a rich and entertaining tool for engagement and two-way communication. DMMessenger is tightly integrated with Customer Information System (CIS) using open Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) to query the CIS database for customer records, including the contact data used to subscribe the consumers who can choose the way they want to receive the information: phone call, text message, email, or Facebook. Demand management events can be in the form of an alert or notification about a program start, a critical peak pricing event, or an outage event. Energy games can be set up on Facebook, giving consumers who opt-in for engagement the chance to earn bonuses and to post their game results on Facebook. You can learn more about DMMessenger by visiting http://www.luxoft.com/energy.

