AMX Director of Integrated Building Solutions Joins Panel at 2013 ISE Smart Building Conference

AMX kicks off ISE 2013 by inviting you to the 2013 ISE Smart Building Conference where Michael Carter, AMX® Director of Integrated Building Solutions and a member of the ISE Smart Buildings Task Force, joins a top industry panel to discuss this question and how building owners and residents interact with the technology to maximize the technology in smarter buildings.

What good are all the sensors, all the data, and all the control of the smart building if the interface can't keep up? Do smart buildings require only smart operators? At Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2013, Michael Carter, AMX® Director of Integrated Building Solutions and a member of the ISE Smart Buildings Task Force, joins a top industry panel to discuss this question and how building owners and residents interact with the technology to maximize the technology in smarter buildings.

A joint venture of ISE's co-owners, InfoComm International and CEDIA, the 2013 ISE Smart Building Conference brings architects, design consultants, developers, electrical contractors and other key stakeholders in the construction sector together with integrators, distributors and manufacturer channels to look at how smart buildings are being designed, built and used. Expert case studies that illustrate the different possibilities available in areas such as lighting control, multimedia distribution and energy management will be presented and discussed at the Conference.

With over 30 years of experience in technology leadership roles spanning consulting, sales, engineering, installation and integration, Michael Carter leads a team of sales and engineering specialists focused on developing customized, enterprise solutions for media management, distribution and environment automation. Mike and his team assist Fortune 500, Government and Education clients, as well as consultants and integrators globally, to develop practices and deploy solutions which seamlessly integrate the control and monitoring of previously disparate building systems to streamline operations, reduce expenses, improve energy efficiency, and a variety of other benefits.

Prior to joining AMX in 1995, Mike was responsible for overseeing systems integration at Electronic Data Systems (EDS). His strong IT background and understanding of technology convergence trends provide a foundation which is critical to his strategic role as an innovator at AMX, focusing on IP-based custom control, distribution, and management solutions for LAN, WAN, and enterprise environments. Most recently, Mike was appointed to the Intelligent Buildings Conference Advisory Council in 2012. The Intelligent Buildings Conference (IBcon) is a global symposium and tradeshow dedicated to bringing together all aspects of what has become known as the Intelligent Building.

Additional Details

The Smart Building Conference at ISE 2013 will be held Monday 28 Jan 2013 in Room: E102. Michael Carter will represent AMX at the Panel Discussion: The Future of the User Interface in Smart Building Control and AMX invites anyone interested in learning how we can support smart building automation to attend any and all of the day's festivities. Complete details and registration information is available at: http://www.smartbuildingconference.net/. AMX will be exhibiting at ISE 2013 in Booth # 1-F6 (Hall 4) Tuesday, 28 January at 9:00 am through Thursday, 31 January at 5:00 pm.



### -

About AMX

AMX hardware and software solutions simplify the implementation, maintenance, and use of technology to create effective environments. With the increasing number of technologies and operating platforms at work and home, AMX solves the complexity of managing this technology with reliable, consistent and scalable systems. Our award-winning products span control and automation, system-wide switching and audio/video signal distribution, digital signage and technology management. They are implemented worldwide in conference rooms, homes, classrooms, network operation / command centers, hotels, entertainment venues, broadcast facilities, among others.

AMX was founded in 1982 and is a member of The Duchossois Group of Companies. For more information, visit http://www.amx.com.

AMX and Modero X Series are trademarks of AMX, LLC registered in the U.S. and other countries. All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10367600.htm