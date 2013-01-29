New Online Course to Prepare K-6 Teachers to Work with Students with Disabilities in Inclusive Classrooms

PrepForward announces development of a self-paced, online course for preparing K-6 teachers to work with students with special needs in inclusive classrooms.

PrepForward, a leader in teacher preparation, announces development of a self-paced course for K-6 teachers which will be released in the summer of 2013. This online course will provide comprehensive preparation for teachers to run a strong inclusive classroom that successfully integrates children with special needs in mainstream programs. It is ideal for prospective teachers or existing teachers who want to strengthen their knowledge of various disabilities and want to learn how to provide additional support to students in their general education classrooms.

Teachers whose mainstream classes include a small number of special needs students often feel concerned about providing these students with the best possible learning experience. Without specialized training, they often feel unprepared to help young people with learning disabilities, autism, speech disorders, ADD/ADHD, and visual or auditory impairments. The online, self-paced course will provide insight into the challenges for learners and how the teacher can effectively support these students. For each disability, the course includes approaches for lesson planning, effective teaching, classroom management, assessment, strategies for outside the classroom, and technical support tools.

This course is an extension of PrepForward's existing programs for teacher certification preparation and teacher professional development. PrepForward partners with higher education institutions, alternative teacher certification programs and K-12 school districts. To find out more about these solutions to improve teacher effectiveness or for additional information on how PrepForward courses can help the teachers in your district or institution, contact Mary Stephens or visit http://www.prepforward.com.

About PrepForward

PrepForward is a leader in content review for current and future teachers, offering effective, flexible study programs via an online, self-paced platform. PrepForward's classes are designed to help K-12 instructors stay sharp at every stage of their teaching careers. Our courses help educators gain a deep understanding of the concepts they need to teach with confidence. Our team consists of seasoned experts in instructional design, teaching, and curriculum development from MIT, Harvard, and other leading universities. To learn more about PrepForward and its solutions for teachers, go to http://www.prepforward.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebPrepForward/Teacher_Preparation/prweb10364508.htm