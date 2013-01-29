InventHelp® Client Patents "Access EZI Seams" - Industry Apparel Invention for Outdoorsmen/women, Workers

Pittsburgh-based InventHelp attempts to submit clients' inventions to companies for review.

InventHelp, America's largest inventor service company, announces that one of its clients, an inventor from Louisiana, has redesigned bib pants, cover alls and pants to include an easy-access opening that runs up the inseam of each leg and across the crotch. This invention is patented.

“Access EZI Seams” clothing could enable the user to go to the bathroom without having to take off all of his or her clothing. This feature could save time and effort for the wearer. Access EZI Seams would be ideal for wear when hunting, fishing or doing other outdoor and indoor activities.

Access EZI Seams clothing would feature an opening that runs up the inseam of each leg and across the groin. The opening would be held shut by a zipper and snap fasteners. To go to the bathroom, the user would unzip the zipper and undo the snaps, which would open the bottom of the clothing. Access EZI Seams would be producible in various sizes, colors and materials, including camouflage versions. In addition, Access EZI Seams would be available in a pair of coveralls, as well as a design for children.

