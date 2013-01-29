Endeavor Announces CEO Transition

Former President & COO, J. Benjamin Balsley IV, enhances leadership and strategy role as CEO, while Justin R. McLain focuses on growth as Executive Chairman.

Endeavor is proud to announce the promotion of J. Benjamin Balsley, IV, Endeavor's President & COO, as its Chief Executive Officer. Justin Redfearn McLain, who co-founded the company after selling a software development company in 2002, will maintain a focus on growth, strategy, and expanding customer relations as Executive Chairman.

When hired as President and COO late last year, Balsley brought 17+ years of experience in various aspects of Customer Service, Operations, Business Process development, and Corporate Strategy. Balsley's move to CEO and McLain's continued dedication as Chairman is a net add in the senior executive team at Endeavor that will maintain focus of the leadership which founded and aggressively grew the company and adds capacity of a seasoned operations and strategy chief with a great deal of relevant industry experience. In his expanded role, Balsley's immediate objectives will be the continued oversight of key operational initiatives, forging close ties to key customer contacts, development of the Endeavor team, and further enhancement of the management organization.

Balsley graduated from Davidson College with a B.A. in History and has an MBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a dual concentration in General Management and Global Supply Chain Management. Between undergrad and graduate school, Balsley served as an artillery officer in the U.S. Army and led over 175 patrols in support of the Dayton Peace Accords in Bosnia. While in the army, he was awarded the Army Commendation Award and the NATO and Foreign Service Medals for his efforts as part of Operation Joint Guard in Bosnia – Herzegovina.

Post-army, Balsley managed warehousing and logistics operations at McMaster-Carr and was a management consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers. After receiving his MBA, Balsley was fast-tracked in BellSouth's Management Leadership Program, and held various management and director level positions in Broadband Marketing, Corporate Strategy & Planning, and Customer Care. After the AT&T acquisition of BellSouth, Balsley was one of the select BellSouth leaders who saw their responsibility increase as a director in the combined national customer service organization. His AT&T East and Southeast divisions consisted of over 700 employees and nine customer service centers. Later, as Director over End-to-End Care Transformation and Process Improvement, he led a Six-Sigma black belt team focused on merger integration initiatives and oversaw operations strategy development and execution for a 14,000 person customer service organization including data, voice, and video service lines. After AT&T, Balsley leveraged his operations and strategy experience as a Vice President at Altisource, where he built a process outsourcing business from scratch to what is now over a $100 million business unit. After Altisource, Balsley co-founded his own company, BAM Worldwide, which is a business process and software development outsourcing provider. Last year, Balsley joined Endeavor as President & COO with the intent of assuming oversight for all of Endeavor's day-to-day operations.

“I've known Ben personally for nearly a decade. I am proud to consider him a friend and have enjoyed following his career successes over the years - many of which I lobbied to bring him into the leadership team at Endeavor. Ben's intelligence, dedication to operational excellence, financial discipline, work ethic, creativity, and personal integrity embody everything a leader should aspire to be. He is a proven executive in Endeavor's operation and an ideal role model for the company. I cannot think of a better CEO to help in leading the company,” said Justin McLain. “I look forward to working with Ben and the executive team on strategic innovations, maintaining momentum in Endeavor's remarkable growth, and continuing to foster the extraordinary relationships I've enjoyed developing over the years with Endeavor's customers, industry community, and investors.”

“Endeavor is well positioned for future success and I am extremely honored to lead our team and build upon the foundation that Justin has established over the past ten years,” says Balsley. “We have a tremendous amount of momentum and a portfolio of impactful strategies and initiatives that will drive value into the organization and deliver exceptional service to our customers. It is truly an exciting time to be a part of the Endeavor family.”

About Endeavor

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Endeavor is the leading provider of outsourced professional services for carriers, service providers, systems integrators, VARs, and equipment manufacturers. Endeavor's private label wholesale professional services include: Field Services, such as inside wiring & equipment installation; Order Fulfillment Logistics - equipment configuration, staging, testing, and shipping; and Tier I & II operations and technical support. Endeavor's field organization consists of more than 9,000 highly trained and certified technicians throughout North America, including all of the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Caribbean. For additional information, please visit Endeavor on the web at: http://www.endeavortelecom.com/.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10362983.htm