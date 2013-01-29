Consumers Interstate Corporation Revolutionizes Industrial Supplies Procurement with Re-Launch of SuperSupplies.com

Connecticut-based industrial distributor Consumers Interstate Corporation has re-launched its award winning online ordering portal SuperSupplies.com. SuperSupplies.com has been upgraded with innovative tools to help customers control their procurement process.

Connecticut-based industrial distributor Consumers Interstate Corporation (CIC) is excited to announce the launch of a multi-million dollar upgrade to SuperSupplies.com, the award-winning online ordering portal. Originally launched in 2000, SuperSupplies.com, has elevated CIC to be an industry-leading distributor of industrial and business supplies. And the innovation shows—more than 65% of all of CIC's orders are placed through SuperSupplies.com, which is significantly higher than the industry standard of 10%.

With hundreds of customers across the United States and Mexico, CIC has cemented itself as more than a distributor, forming partnerships with customers to offer a total strategic solution to buying supplies. SuperSupplies.com is the cornerstone of that partnership, giving the customer visibility throughout the entire buying process.

Kenn Fischburg, CEO and Owner of CIC, says “SuperSupplies.com goes above and beyond what standard ecommerce websites offer by bringing control and accountability to the entire procurement process.” SuperSupplies.com supports CIC's mission to help its customers reduce their annual spending on industrial and office supplies through the use of three highly innovative tools—the Silent Supervisor™, the Control Center™, and the Office Products Solution™.

Linda Taddonio, Chief Ecommerce Strategy Officer at Insite Software, describes the site as “innovative.” Insite Software is the ecommerce company that helped CIC re-design and upgrade SuperSupplies.com. Taddonio states, “CIC's robust toolset offers the buyer considerably more functionality than the traditional e-Commerce sites that most distributors use. In launching these products, CIC has set the competitive bar higher for the entire distribution industry.”

Customers have been utilizing SuperSupplies.com for more than 12 years and the recent upgrade reinforces CIC's position as a leading industrial supplies distributor. “In today's business environment, finding tools or services that simplify and improve the purchasing process are extremely valuable. I would highly recommend SuperSupplies.com,” says Carol Farrell of King Industries.

About Consumers Interstate Corporation

Consumers Interstate Corporation, headquartered in Norwich, CT, is an advanced industrial and business supplies distributor established in 1947. Privately owned and operated, CIC is nationally known for its innovative leadership, product expertise and long-term stability in the field of distribution. CIC distributes over 150,000 products including Office, Janitorial, Safety, Packaging, MRO and Foodservice items to hundreds of manufacturing and healthcare facilities across the United States and Mexico. For more information visit http://www.cicgo.com

About Insite Software

Insite Software is a leading provider of B2B and B2C ecommerce platforms and shipping solutions, serving more than 950 customers, design agencies and .NET development firms across the globe. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Insite Software's solutions are used by leading manufacturers and distributors to sell and distribute their products to dealers, franchisers, stores, contractors, consumers and others. Insite offers ecommerce solutions for companies at all stages of adoption and addresses the unique needs of B2B and B2C sites. InsiteCommerce's ecommerce development platform offers .NET and other development firms an advanced toolkit to become self-sufficient and deliver more ecommerce projects in a short period time. InsiteCommerce is fully integrated with a wide range of cloud platforms, CMS, CRM, and ERP providers including Epicor, Infor, Microsoft, Sage, SAP, Sitecore, and Windows Azure. More information is available online at http://www.insitesoft.com, by phone at 866.746.0377, by email at info(at)insitesoft(dot)com, or on our blog.

