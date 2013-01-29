AdJuggler, Inc., Names Former Monster Worldwide Product Head John Barber VP, Product Management

AdJuggler Inc., a leading provider of high performance, SaaS-based digital ad management systems, named former Monster Worldwide and INXPO product management head John Barber as Vice President of Product Management.

AdJuggler Inc., a leading provider of high performance, SaaS-based digital ad management systems, named former Monster Worldwide and INXPO product management head John Barber as Vice President of Product Management. Mr. Barber, a Certified ScrumMaster (CSM), brings Agile product development and SaaS product strategy leadership that helped drive 62% and 40% year-over-year revenue growth at his previous two businesses.

“John joins at a time when AdJuggler is executing against a mission to help publishers optimize direct and real-time bidding (RTB) advertising sources to best monetize their content,” said John Shomaker, CEO of AdJuggler. “John's Agile software management and SaaS expertise are key assets as we rapidly expand our product development teams and release a new generation of technology platform offerings for display, video, and mobile during the next year.”

“It's exciting to join as AdJuggler continues to see rapid growth from its Exchange Media Program (EMP), which provides our publisher and network customers a turnkey solution for monetizing inventory through a variety of direct and RTB-enabled sources,” said Mr. Barber. “I'm joining an industry-leading team that already includes leaders in technology and media services with strong experience across exchange platforms, RTB auctions, and yield management. I'm passionate about what we can accomplish for publishers.”

Mr. Barber oversees AdJuggler's product management, AdJuggler's Customer Advocacy program, quality assurance, and product marketing. He brings more than 17 years of product management and product marketing experience across multiple fast-growing SaaS software markets, and holds a Certified Scrum Master (CSM) credential from the Scrum Alliance. Prior to AdJuggler, Mr. Barber successfully led SaaS product management and digital marketing at global brands including the fast-growing Monster Government Solutions unit of Monster Worldwide, INXPO, Immersa Marketing (acquired by The Freeman Company), BDMetrics, Portal Software (acquired by Oracle), and LANNET (acquired by Avaya). John teaches an eLearning course on building online communities and virtual events, serves on the advisory board of Pathable, a SaaS online community startup, and holds a Masters in Journalism from the University of California, Berkeley.

About AdJuggler

AdJuggler (http://www.adjuggler.com) enables publishers and networks to source and manage all media through one, integrated platform that maximizes yield, based on the value and preferences of each unique user. The company's SaaS-based platform provides full-featured campaign management across display, mobile, and video formats, along with its Exchange Media Program, which monetizes non-guaranteed inventory from numerous RTB and network traffic sources. Customers also have access to AdJuggler's rich API and mobile SDKs to integrate AdJuggler with other business applications. AdJuggler, Inc. is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

