Minitab Offers "Meet Quality Companion" Webinar January 31

Minitab Inc., the leading provider of software for quality improvement, is offering a webinar to highlight how its process improvement software can support Lean Six Sigma projects.

“Meet Quality Companion” will be held on Thursday, January 31, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. EST (GMT -5:00). Registration is free at http://www.minitab.com/training/web-events/. Space is limited.

Quality Companion was designed by experienced practitioners to help improvement professionals manage Lean Six Sigma and other projects in one application.

Companion's Project Roadmap™ helps plot a clear course of action to execute improvement projects. Adding Companion's built-in “soft” tools, such as process mapping, brainstorming and reporting, creates a detailed plan for the entire project—and the means to complete each step.

The software also includes more than 100 form templates, including C&E Matrix, FMEA and Project Charter, all of which are easily customized to fit any organization. Quality Companion even offers on-demand guidance, with built-in Coaches that give expert advice from experienced Lean Six Sigma professionals.

Quality Companion features a powerful tool for Value Stream Mapping (VSM), a Lean Six Sigma technique used to analyze the flow of information and materials needed to bring products to customers. The tool can be used to help improve manufacturing, supply chain, service-related, healthcare, software development or product development processes.

When a project ends, Companion maintains the entire project in one easy-to-manage file, making it simple to archive and review in the future.

Quality Companion has been embraced by organizations including Xerox, the U.S. Postal Service and BHP Billiton. A free, 30-day trial version is available at http://www.QualityCompanion.com.

