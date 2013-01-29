BlackPoint IT Services Completes Acquisition of Networks Now

New acquisition reflects strength of one of Seattle's oldest IT service providers. With more than 35 years as a leading provider of IT Services in the Pacific Northwest U.S., BlackPoint IT Services increases their depth with Networks Now acquisition.

BlackPoint IT Services, a leading provider of Managed IT Services in the Pacific Northwest, has completed the acquisition of Networks Now! The Networks Now team will join BlackPoint's Seattle office and continue to support their existing customers. Networks Now is pleased to join forces with an organization that shares their values and prides themselves on exceptional customer service and personal relationships. Customers of Networks Now will have access to a broader range of expertise, including SharePoint and SQL resources and the premier managed services team in the Northwest. "We are excited to welcome the team from Networks Now and look forward to forging new relationships with their clients and delivering exceptional service as their IT partner," said BlackPoint CEO, James Watson.

About Networks Now!

Networks Now has been in operation since 1987 providing dedicated services to the small-medium size businesses in the North Seattle area. Networks Now prides itself on building relationships with their customers and brings with them a skilled team of network engineers.

About BlackPoint IT Services

BlackPoint simplifies IT for its clients by aligning its services and technology expertise with its customers' business objectives to deliver best-in-class solutions. Founded in 1977, BlackPoint is now a leading provider of network infrastructure and professional technology services, offering Consulting Services, Managed Services, SharePoint/SQL design and infrastructure implementation to hundreds of small-medium sized businesses in the Pacific Northwest. A business built on ethics and personal touch, BlackPoint is steadfastly committed to giving back to its clients and its community.

For more information on the merge or how BlackPoint IT Services can help your business call 866-575-9512 or visit us on the web at http://www.blackpoint-it.com.

