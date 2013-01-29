Vision Internet Rebuilds City of Purcell, OK Website

New website improves communication and online services

Purcell, Oklahoma's city government recently launched a new website designed to keep citizens and visitors better informed. The redesigned website can be accessed at purcell.ok.gov.

The updated design and functionality of the new website compliments the recent professional performance progress seen within the City of Purcell management. It has also improved the citizen's perception of the City.

“We are a well trained, educated and dedicated group,” says City Manager Dale Bunn. “The new website visually supports our quality of character and indicates credibility.”

The website's design has gone from dark and dated to warm and welcoming. The navigation is no longer cumbersome as dropdown menus, a powerful search bar, quick links, and graphic icons direct site visitors through the website with ease.

The new website includes interactive features such as:



An emergency alert banner on the homepage complimented with signup for personal electronic notifications

A dynamic calendar system that allows citizens to easily add upcoming events to their personal calendars

Direct links to social media profiles and activities plus community event descriptions and organizations

Survey participation opportunities for citizens to shape planning

Online citizen request forms for attention to nuisance concerns, street repairs, lighting, extra police patrols, etc. Also, directions on how to request response to emergency events.

The City chose Vision Internet, a 17-year leader in government website development, to help with the redesign. Vision Internet provided the City with a powerful government content management system to update and maintain the website with ease.

“Our search for a website developer was thorough, including about a dozen different candidates. We found Vision Internet to be the best suited website vendor to help us build our government website,” continued Mr. Bunn. “From strategy to design to technology, the team at Vision Internet provided excellent, knowledgeable guidance every step of the way.”

