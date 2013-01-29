Home Workout Revolution Review Released by BootCampExercises.net

Trusted Bodyweight and Bootcamp Website Bootcampexercises.net Releases Official Review of the Brand New Home Workout Revolution

“The future of fitness is here” according to Mike Whitfield, a trainer from Atlanta, GA who contributed to a brand new workout program called “The Home Workout Revolution”. With so many people who are struggling to lose weight but have too busy of a schedule to make it to the gym or want to work out at home but think they need expensive equipment, Whitfield explains that there is a solution.

“The Home Workout Revolution is the ultimate solution to people who want to work out at home with no equipment”, said Whitfield, one of the trainers who can be seen in the follow-along workout videos. He went on to say, “Not only do people get 51 short, but effective workouts that they can do in the comfort of their own home, but Craig Ballantyne, Brian Kalakay and myself are right there every step of the way with each workout coming with follow-along videos. It's like having an accountability partner with you. One of the biggest keys to losing weight and having permanent success is accountability. These bodyweight workouts are fun, challenging and can be done literally anywhere."

"My friend Craig Ballantyne really pushed the envelope of the future of fitness with these follow-along bodyweight exercises and workouts. I was excited to be a part of it and there was a lot of manual work and sweat put into this project, but it was very well worth it. The feedback has already been amazing and people are having a lot of fun with these at-home workouts" said Whitfield.

Whitfield also mentioned that these are the same bodyweight workout routines that he uses when he travels because they can be done in a hotel room. The fact that anyone who gets the program can download the follow-along workout videos to their Ipod, Ipad and more makes it even more convenient for someone to lose weight without equipment.

These bodyweight routines in Home Workout Revolution also come with a new nutrition manual that is easy to follow and can be applied with a busy schedule. This bodyweight training program has everything anyone could ever need for fast and long term weight loss.

Check out the brand new bodyweight home workouts at http://HomeWorkoutRevolutions.com/.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebat-home-workout-review/home-workout-revolution/prweb10359977.htm