Fight Like a Girl Club Foundation Supports Families with Serious Medical Crises

TSDC, LLC, the parent of the Fight Like a Girl Club™, is pleased to announce the launch of the Fight Like a Girl Foundation™, a multi-faceted non-profit organization with a mission to embrace and support those in need.

TSDC, LLC, the parent of the Fight Like a Girl Club™, is pleased to announce the launch of the Fight Like a Girl Foundation™, a multi-faceted non-profit organization with a mission to embrace and support those in need by:

1. Providing financial assistance to families experiencing financial hardship due to a life threatening medical diagnosis.

2. Funding medical research for important health causes.

3. Fulfilling last wishes of women, men and children with less than 1 year to live.

As the Founder & President of the Fight Like a Girl Club, a support group for women battling cancer and other life threatening illnesses, survivors and loved ones, Sandy Ellis heard first-hand from ill individuals who couldn't afford medical treatment, families who had to trim down their grocery list to care for a sick child and women who went years without a mammogram because they didn't have the money to pay for them.

According to Ellis, “The Fight Like a Girl Foundation is people coming together through donations, partnerships, corporate sponsorships, volunteering and fundraising to help others who are in need. We provide a way for individuals who want to help to do so without having to find those who need help, verify that they actually do need help and disburse the funds in a way that ensures specific needs are paid for.”

In Sandy's words, "We may not have a cure for cancer and other life threatening diseases yet, but while we're waiting, we can all stand together, lend a helping hand and support one another - we can unite as ONE until we've WON."

About The Fight Like a Girl Foundation™

The Fight Like a Girl Foundation was formed to help people in need through donations, partnerships, corporate sponsorships, volunteering and fundraising to help other people who are in need. Donations can be made via http://www.fightlikeagirlfoundation.org, or by mailing them to the Fight Like a Girl Foundation at 159 Crocker Park Blvd, Floor 4, Westlake, OH 44145.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10371399.htm