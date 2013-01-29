First March of Dimes Book "Healthy Mom, Healthy Baby" Offers Scientifically-Based Advice for Pregnant Women and Invaluable Insights for New Parents

New Book Now Available, "HEALTHY MOM, HEALTHY BABY: The Ultimate Pregnancy Guide" by Siobhan Dolan, M.D. and Alice Lesch Kelly

With approximately four million babies born in the U.S. last year, it's vital that millions of expecting parents have a trusted source for the latest information to deliver a healthy baby. HEALTHY MOM, HEALTHY BABY: The Ultimate Pregnancy Guide is the first book written with the full support of the March of Dimes, the #1 most trusted source for pregnancy information.

Written by medical advisor to March of Dimes Siobhan Dolan, M.D. and award-winning health writer Alice Lesch Kelly, HEALTHY MOM, HEALTHY BABY (HarperOne; February 2013: Trade Paperback Original) is designed for women at any stage of pregnancy and provides the most accurate, up-to-date pregnancy health information available in a practical, accessible, friendly guide. With clear explanations, research-based recommendations, and sensible advice for the healthiest pregnancy possible, this book explains the latest advances in:



Prenatal testing

Pregnancy nutrition

Fitness recommendations

Breastfeeding

Infant screening and care

Making your home environment safe

Managing postpartum symptoms.

The book also provides practical advice every mom-to-be wants quick access to, including:

A comprehensive checklist for labor, delivery and beyond

A glossary of terms women are likely to hear over the course of their pregnancy

A list of resources for specific circumstances (i.e. pregnant athletes; moms of multiples; and those lacking health insurance).

HEALTHY MOM, HEALTHY BABY is the first book written with the full support of the March of Dimes, which is working toward a future when all children are born healthy. The organization has devoted $4 billion to supporting scientific research and educational initiatives that have improved the lives of moms and babies in the U.S. and throughout the world. It has been instrumental in helping eliminate polio, promoting the use of the Apgar score for evaluating a baby's health at birth, and informing women of childbearing age about the importance of folic acid fortification and supplements. Scientists funded by the March of Dimes are hard at work in the fields of genetics, high-risk pregnancy, advanced care of critically ill newborns, and reducing the rate of preterm births among other important initiatives.

About the Authors:

Siobhan Dolan, M.D. is an associate professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Women's Health at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and an attending physician in the Division of Reproductive Genetics at Montefiore Medical Center in New York City. She is a graduate of Brown University and Harvard Medical School and holds a master's degree in public health from Columbia University. The mother of three teenagers, Dr. Dolan lives with her family in Westchester, NY.

Alice Lesch Kelly has co-written seven books about women's health and writes for many magazines, including Fit Pregnancy and Conceive. She lives with her family in the Boston, MA area.

The March of Dimes is the leading nonprofit organization for pregnancy and baby health. With chapters nationwide and its premier event, March for Babies®, the March of Dimes works to improve the health of babies by preventing birth defects, premature birth and infant mortality. For the latest resources and information, visit marchofdimes.com or nacersano.org.

