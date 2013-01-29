Internet Marketing Firm fishbat Leads the Pack of Female Entrepreneurs

In response to an article in Forbes discussing the rise of female entrepreneurs, fishbat recognizes its CMO Jennifer Calise for the recent successes which resulted in winning the award of Long Island's Best Social Media Agency.

In a recent report published by Forbes, women have become a driving force amongst entrepreneurs. As reported on Forbes, “Women are primed to lead in this new era. Girls now match boys in mathematical achievement. In the U.S., 140 women enroll in higher education for every 100 men. Women earn more than 50 percent of all bachelor's and master's degrees, and nearly 50 percent of all doctorates. Women's participation in business and MBA programs has grown more than five-fold since the 1970s, and the increase in the number of engineering degrees granted to women has grown almost tenfold.”

Internet marketing firm fishbat partner and CMO Jennifer Calise joined the ranks in early 2012. Calise has worked for numerous corporate companies such as Beckman Coulter.

Calise comments on working for beginning startups as a challenge and a commitment. “When I first joined fishbat, we were a small agency with high aspirations. Now, after winning the Best Social Media Agency award, our growth has proved that we are only just beginning.”

Forbes reports that, “In these rapidly evolving fields, the young male college dropouts who excel at social-media app-building have no advantage. Those with experience and education—particularly in fields such as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics—have the edge because they can work across disciplines and see the big picture.”

“The boys always tell me I am much tougher than I look,” comments Calise about her co-partners. “I think I have shown that I can throw my weight around and flex a little muscle with the guys.”

According to Forbes' report, “Kauffman Foundation's analysis showed that women are actually more capital-efficient than men, and Babson's Global Entrepreneurship Monitor found that women-led high-tech startups have lower failure rates than those led by men.”

