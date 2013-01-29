Why Whey Protein is Worth Taking: Muscular Development Store Explains

Following an article published by the Brisbane Times about why it is worth it to take a whey protein supplement, The Muscular Development Store releases a statement.

On January 29, 2013, the Muscular Development Store releases a statement following a Brisbane Times article by Emma Sheehy regarding the reasons why it is worth taking a whey protein supplement.

According to the Brisbane Times article, “Protein shakes are worth it when you are not meeting your daily protein requirements through whole food sources alone. This need is heightened when you are resistance (weights) training, as a surplus of protein must be achieved in order to develop lean muscle mass.”

The article states that in addition, older adults and leaner individuals can benefit greatly from a higher consumption of protein daily. According to the article, the average active young male requires about 192 grams of protein a day. The article states that, “This would equate to consuming 9 chicken breasts or 29 eggs! One serving of whey protein powder can contain up to 40 grams of protein with very little carbs and fats.” The article states that these are the reasons why it is a good idea to supplement with whey protein and get the necessary amount of protein in your body.

“Whey protein supplements are an important aid in a person's daily diet, especially those who are active and looking to build lean muscle,” says Muscular Development Store representative Brian Turner. “There are plenty of whey protein supplements that can be found at our store that offer tasty ways to get your daily dose of protein. By taking whey protein supplements, you will be giving your body what it needs.”

