Colle Farmers Market Reacts to Federal Government Offering Loans to Farmers

Following a recent article published by the Shreveport Times which reports that the federal government is offering loans for farmers who provide locally grown produce, Colle Farmers Market responds.

On January 29, Colle Farmers Market issues a statement reacting to the Agriculture Department's offer to give loans to farmers that provide produce for locals.

According to an article from the Shreveport Times, the federal government has created a program that makes it easier for farmers who sell local vegetables and produce to get loans from banks. “The low-interest ‘microloans' of up to $35,000 are designed to aid startup costs, bolster existing family-run farms and help minority growers and military veterans who want to farm,” the article states.

There has been a 60 percent growth of farmers who sell locally within the past three years. This comes from either selling produce through farmers markets or directly to customers. According to the article, these loans will not only help people start their own farms, but they will also allow existing farms to expand. The microloans offer farmers a way to improve their farming techniques and equipment without having to take out a huge loan with a high interest rate.

“Another goal is to provide beginners an opportunity to build credit so they eventually can qualify for higher-value loans and expand,” the article said. The loans can also be beneficial for urban farmers who are looking to start farming on very small plots of land – some as small as one-eighth of an acre.

Colle Farmers Market responds to the article, supporting the government's efforts to help out small farms that sell local vegetables. While banks tend to favor giving loans to big farms and plantations over small farms, this program will give small family-owned farms a leg-up in the industry.

The company adds that these loans will also give farmers the opportunity to start farming organically. Although organic food is rising in popularity, it can be expensive to maintain an organic farm. Hopefully these loans will give small farms the ability to afford organic farming techniques.

