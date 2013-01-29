Are YOU Jelly? Kicks off Video and Photo Contest

New social media website, Are YOU Jelly?, is asking the public to share their story about something amazing by participating in the 2013 winter Nikon Coolpix Digital Camera contest.

The contest, which runs through February 28, asks users to submit a photo or video clip to a brag book to enter the contest. Users can post something amazing they've purchased, a place they've visited, or a talent or achievement they would like to share.

Entries will be judged by site users who will rate each post and ultimately select the winner by clicking on the “I'm Jelly” button. The user with the most “I'm Jelly's” will win the prize. This is why it is beneficial for those entering the contest to invite their friends and families to the site to vote for their brag. Those interested should visit the contest website at http://areyoujelly.com/nikonContest/ for all the details.

“Through this contest, we're inviting the community to use their creativity to share amazing moments with the world and help motivate others to achieve these same accomplishments,” said Co-founder Claude Grecea. “We believe that people who achieve great things, and inspire others to do the same, should be rewarded.” This is exactly why the site has decided to run a contest. This is the first contest of many that Are YOU Jelly? will host in 2013. A different prize will be given away for each contest.

Are YOU Jelly? is a social media site that encourages users to share significant life events and most valued possessions with their friends and family. Their mission is to motivate the community to strive to be more amazing in their lives. Users can also search for gifts or inspiration based on amazing images and videos that others post, which can be added to your bucket list for future achievement. For more information, visit http://areyoujelly.com.

