Florida Slip-and-Fall Lawyers at Bernstein & Maryanoff Settle Lawsuit on Behalf of Injured Client

The Florida injury lawyers at Bernstein & Maryanoff, whose Web site is located at http://www.bernsteinandmaryanoff.com, have settled a lawsuit for a client.

The Florida injury attorneys at Bernstein & Maryanoff help clients who have been wrongfully injured as a result of the negligence, recklessness and the intentional conduct of others. They handle cases that involve traffic accidents, sexual abuse, nursing home neglect and abuse and matters that arise from questions of premises liability. The attorneys at the firm hereby announce that they have successfully negotiated a settlement on behalf of an injured client, and the case arose from a fall suffered on the premises of the defendant. The terms of the settlement are confidential.

Specifically, this Florida personal injury lawsuit was filed in the Circuit Court of the 11th Judicial Circuit in and for Miami-Dade County, Florida. It was received and it was then assigned to the General Jurisdiction Division, and it was given a case number of 07-17338 CA (04). The lawsuit sought damages that were allegedly incurred when the plaintiff in the case fell and was injured while on the property of the defendant.

The case arose because the plaintiff, an individual male, allegedly tripped and fell when he was attempting to cross the threshold of the door that provided entry into the property of the defendant, an individual female. The court documents asserted that the plaintiff was lawfully on the premises at the time that the injury occurred, and the documents also stated that the plaintiff required extensive medical care to treat the injuries he suffered.

The court documents went on to allege that the plaintiff suffered a badly broken leg as a result of tripping over the high threshold that was present in the doorway. In addition, the court documents alleged that the defendant failed to maintain a safe premises for those who may have come to her property by failing to either remove the dangerous condition that was the high doorway threshold or by clearly warning entrants of its presence.

The court documents stated that the plaintiff was seeking a recovery of damages to compensate him for the medical costs he incurred, for the losses he incurred as a result of pain and suffering and for several other forms of loss. However, rather than litigate the matter, the parties to this lawsuit were able to come together and successfully negotiate a settlement that provided compensation for the plaintiff. Per the agreement between the parties to the case, the specific terms of this settlement are being kept confidential. The matter is now considered closed by those who were involved in the claim.

