Online Marketing DNA Updates Social Media Marketing Training for Businesses

Business coaching sessions teach owners how to tap into the power of social communities to expand brand identity

Online Marketing DNA recently updated their social media marketing training program for small business owners. Courses are offered through a unique video training course which can be completed in the comfort of home or office, or through personal one-on-one coaching sessions.

OMDNA's social media marketing training courses teach business owners how to build a networking community from the ground up and integrate a series of social media tools to dominate their local market.

Online Marketing DNA founder, Simon Volkov, states, "The Internet is constantly changing and requires ongoing training to stay abreast of competitors. Our coaching programs are geared toward providing owners with all the tools they need to create a thriving social community and capitalize on a variety of online marketing strategies."

Building a successful online business necessitates utilizing multi-platform marketing. This includes a mix of traditional marketing methods, online marketing strategies, and interactive social media techniques which encourage consumers to promote the brand.

Learning how to properly use social media allows business owners to tap into the power of word-of-mouth advertising. Understanding how to interact with consumers in social communities is essential for growing a large fan base and enlisting their help in building the brand.

"When owners take time to build relationships they will be rewarded with loyal fans who want to see them succeed," states Volkov. "Working with a qualified business coach is the fastest approach to expanding online presence and infiltrating social networks."

Business owners often find integrating social media into their marketing plan to be confusing and overwhelming. When they don't get the response they expected they either give up or continue experimenting with various techniques.

"Unfortunately, there is plenty of misinformation circulating the Web," states Volkov. "If owners don't obtain accurate information or understand how to integrate techniques they can cause more harm than good. Our coaching programs help eradicate problems by teaching owners the step-by-step process needed to build a solid fan base."

OMDNA social media coaching programs are designed to help business owners propel their company to the next level. Video coaching and personal coaching sessions teach students specific techniques for their particular niche and help them develop and maintain community networks.

"Developing a loyal following within local communities is essential for boosting online presence," states Volkov. "Understanding how to make use of multi-platform marketing strategies can help owners dominate their local market and expand into global markets."

Online Marketing DNA is a one-stop shop for business owners who want to promote their brand using proven and powerful strategies. Social media coaching programs cover all aspects of mobile and social media marketing, along with SEO, link building, and local search.

Clients who subscribe to VIP social media marketing coaching programs receive all the tools they need to build a successful networking community. A limited number of one-on-one sessions are available and demand is high. Enroll today at OnlineMarketingDNA.com.

About Online Marketing DNA

Learn basics of social media training and start engaging with clients from Online Marketing DNA. Our social media coaching packages teach entrepreneurs how to build a solid social presence by utilizing a variety of methods.

