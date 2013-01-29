New Website Helps Businesses Avoid Common Mistakes in the Selling Process

Why Seeking New Customers May Not Be the Answer to Business Growth; This and Other Marketing Mistakes Uncovered in Report Provided by Streeter Consulting Limited

While many businesses are struggling in these challenging economic conditions, some continue to survive, and even thrive, in spite of intense competition and pressure on consumers' wallets. Why?

The answer is that the businesses which are thriving are the ones that market their products or services in a superior way.

To help businesses owners and entrepreneurs to do the same, local business growth specialist Russell Streeter, of Hampshire based Streeter Consulting Limited, is giving away a report which highlights some of the more common marketing mistakes.

When asked why this report is so important to business owners, Russell's response was: "Because many businesses are making simple mistakes that can be very easily avoided".

"Spending too much time and money on customer acquisition is one common mistake made by small and medium sized businesses that already have a large customer base. It's several times more expensive to acquire a new customer than it is to sell to an existing one."

"Businesses that spend the majority of their marketing efforts, money and time on gaining new customers, and only sell to them once, are potentially misdirecting resources."

In short, giving more attention to existing customers can be the key to increasing bottom line profits. But this is only one of the 26 mistakes which the report highlights.

"Not keeping in touch with customers regularly is another common problem, and unforgivable in this electronic age. Apart from the fact that email is a cheap way to promote special offers and so on, businesses must stay on their customers' radar, so that when they are ready to buy again, you are first on the list."

Russell has worked with many businesses, from global giants to sole traders.

"Many businesses don't try to determine, and communicate to the market, what makes them different to their competitors - their unique selling proposition. And before you can do that, you must decide exactly who you want to sell to."

Business owners, entrepreneurs and senior managers can access the report by visiting the website http://www.26mistakes.co.uk. Russell provides no cost consultations for business owners that are seeking to grow their businesses. Please call 01489 88 4169.

