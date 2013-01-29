Educators Discuss Building College and Career Readiness with CollegeOnTrack at California and New York Events

Two innovative educators discuss how they're using the new CollegeOnTrack education planning system in their schools to support an equity-based approach to college and career readiness.

While educators across the country are working to comply with new school requirements and increased student needs, two pioneers are taking a new approach.

They've brought the future to their schools.

On opposite sides of the country, Matt Mazerik and Steve Brown will offer a peek into the future of secondary school education using a new software platform called CollegeOnTrack. They'll present their experiences at free breakfast meetings for educators on Feb. 11th in Cupertino, CA; Feb. 14th in Rochester, NY; and Feb. 15th in Buffalo, NY.

The CollegeOnTrack platform they're discussing is a cloud-based service that schools are using with their 6th- thru 12th-graders for student assessments, learning plans, digital portfolios, and deadline management. It first saw use in schools in 2010, and now educators are beginning to talk about how they're using it. Mazerik and Brown will share their experiences as guest speakers in California and New York during the same week.

Steve Brown, Chairperson of School Counseling at Western New York's Lake Shore High School, will discuss how his school is using CollegeOnTrack in a traditional public school setting, to meet Common Core requirements and build student involvement. He will speak at the Buffalo and Rochester events.

Matt Mazerik, Founder and Executive Director of San Jose, California's Communitas Charter High School, will talk about the challenges of starting a charter school, using CollegeOnTrack to create a community and meet the special needs of charter schools and their students. Matt will speak at the Cupertino event.

CollegeOnTrack Marketing V. P. Phil Roybal says, "These men are making change happen. They have real-life stories to tell, and great advice for fellow educators."

District and school administrators, teachers, and counselors can register for the free events at events.collegeontrack.com.

Each event begins with breakfast, opening remarks, and the guest speaker's presentation. Next, a CollegeOnTrack executive will demonstrate the product and host a drawing for an Apple iPad Mini. Seating is limited. Events will run from 8:30 to 11 A.M. at:

CALIFORNIA—Feb. 11th, 2013

Courtyard Marriott Cupertino

10605 N. Wolfe Rd., Cupertino, CA

NEW YORK—Feb. 14th, 2013

Radisson Hotel Rochester Airport

175 Jefferson Rd., Rochester, NY

NEW YORK—Feb. 15th, 2013

Millennium Hotel Buffalo

2040 Walden Ave, Buffalo, NY

About CollegeOnTrack

CollegeOnTrack was established in 2010 to provide collaborative education planning tools for schools, families, and counseling firms. It offers a combination of rich digital portfolios, student assessment tools, college information, and task management that helps students build a mindset of success and create strong college applications. Its platform is currently in use in schools and counseling organizations across the United States and in China.

For more information about this topic, or to schedule an interview, contact Philip Roybal at (408) 782-4244, or phil(at)collegeontrack(dot)com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10365454.htm