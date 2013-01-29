SRE Investing Leads The Way To Burgeoning New Opportunity in Real Estate

Industry leader SRE Investing has today announced investors have the opportunity to take advantage of a unique shift in the real estate market.

SRE Investing has today announced the opening for investors to cash in on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest in a shifting real estate market. This seismic shift comes as big money investors funnel more capital into the single-family home market for the “buy-and-hold”.

NPR's On Point with Tom Ashbrook recently highlighted the trend of Wall Street investors, private equity funds and individual investors buying into the single-family home market across the country.

Says Jay Belson, CEO of SRE Investing,“ This represents a unique opportunity never seen in our lifetime in the real estate market, created by the very real estate meltdown responsible for the number of foreclosed, empty homes currently glutting the marketplace”. Adding, “As the market improves and confidence rises, more investors are realizing the significant profitability of single-family home buy and holds. The market is doing most of the work for the first time in a long time.” says Belson.

In addition, the shift is creating benefits for everyone involved, from investors to consumers. Investors are able to realize long-term profitability and stability with reduced risks, and consumers are able to benefit from revitalized neighborhoods and the ability to live in a single-family home rather than an apartment. Consumers who would be unable to get a mortgage on a house are now able to provide their children with a home in a quality neighborhood. “We love it here and we have a long-term lease. We could never afford to buy this house so we feel very blessed. This economy has challenged us so much that owning a home isn't on our radar right now.” says Joanna Davis, a tenant recently placed by SRE into an investor property in Los Angeles.

Not only is this shift in the real estate market good for investors, but it also provides a significant stabilizing force. As population continues to grow, new home construction remains low. Significantly increased lending restrictions limit potential home ownership while available homes are plentiful and lots of people need housing. “Our Investors do not have any empty properties. They rent in a day,” says Belson.

For investors, the increasing number of big-money players involving themselves in single-family home buying, rehabbing and rental provides a dramatic confidence boost in direct contrast to the situation over the last few years. “Our hedge fund investors focus on the seven year forecast and have very specific parameters. The individual investor tends to build a more diverse portfolio but again, they understand the draw of the seven-year program as well. Sit back, collect a nice annual return, and let the market work for you,” adds Seth Phillips COO of SRE Investing.

SRE Investing understands the burgeoning trends within the real estate industry and provides investors with the means to grow their wealth. Now is the best time to be an investor, thanks to low prices, low rates, wide availability and the growing demand for homes combined with fewer consumers being approved for a mortgage.

By investing in neighborhoods, revitalizing and repairing foreclosed homes, and renting those homes to dependable families in need, neighborhoods grow and prosper, as do investors' portfolios.

