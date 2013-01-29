Unorthodox Matchmaker-Turned-Star Hellen Chen Arrives in Miami to Attend the Largest Television Conference by NATPE

Unorthodox Matchmaker-Turned-Star Arrives in Miami to Attend the Largest Television Conference by NATPE. Bestselling author Hellen Chen's real-life stories of how she helped couples to overcome adversities in relationship were brought to the big screen in an award-winning documentary. http://matchmakerofthecentury.com

Unorthodox matchmaker-turned-star, Hellen Chen, is invited to attend the largest television conference held by the National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE). This event at Fontainebleau Resort in Miami is a yearly conference and this year, in addition to over 5000 attendees, top executives representing more than 30 station groups and independent station owners will be present, plus prominent independent distributors, producers, networks and program representation firms covering all types of platforms.

Matchmaker Hellen Chen's work has been seen as different from most traditional matchmakers. Instead of working with people who actively seek marriage, she worked with men and women who did not wish to get married in the first place, and seeing them through thick and thin until the day where they eventually said "I do."

Her unique stories of helping single men and women to overcome the "hardships" of love caught the attention of an award-winning director Wuna Wu and with a camera in hand, Wu followed Chen to capture the maverick matchmaker in action. The result is a full-length documentary that featured real-life love stories that started with apathy, disbelief to marriage and beyond.

"Let's Fall in Love" is the title of this documentary and it is also the first-ever documentary made about the subject of love -- garnering critical reviews from film festivals.

It's main star, Matchmaker Chen, with her daring and unorthodox approaches about relationships, became an instant hit with audiences at international film festivals around the world.

"She spent 8 years to change my mind about marriage. I was fighting with her on this subject most of the time. She did not give up. And I am so happy that she did not give up on me because today, I am in a happy relationship with a man who is also my husband." said Cecilia, a successful executive whom Chen counseled for 8 years.

Chen's book "The Matchmaker of the Century" that highlighted her real-life journeys with men and women whom she helped, became the Number One bestseller in Relationship books at Barnes and Noble.

Never thinking that her work of helping men and women in affairs of the heart would be taken to the big screen, Chen said, "I like to see people being happy. And seeing men and women who had had disappointments, skepticism and failures in relationships then make the decision to take that big step to marriage, that tears me out all the time! I am happy to see that my message resonates so well with the audience at large."

Regarding her attendance of this year's NATPE conference, Chen said, "Many people have walked up to me and told me how my messages about relationships have woken them up and inspired them to take the right steps. Arriving in Miami to be part of the NATPE conference is an inspiration for me in itself. It also means that despite Hollywood-style revolving-door relationships that we see constantly in tabloids, this message of how one could create and enjoy lasting marriages is no longer reserved for fairy tales."

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10372207.htm