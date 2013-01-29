CamRanger is Offering Canon and Nikon DSLR Users Pro-quality Wireless Photography from an iPad, iPhone and now Mac Computer

CamRanger LLC announces the new Mac OSX application for use with the CamRanger, a wireless DSLR accessory. CamRanger is the only device to offer near complete wireless control of Canon and Nikon DSLR cameras from an iPad, iPhone and Mac, without an additional computer or network required.

CamRanger LLC is pleased to announce the availability of its new Mac OSX application compatible with its wireless CamRanger device. First launched in September, 2012, the CamRanger device and associated iOS app enables wireless tethering control of Canon or Nikon DSLR cameras from an iPad, iPhone, iPod touch and now from Mac computers. The CamRanger Mac application release coincides with CamRanger LLC's appearance at the annual MacWorld/iWorld exhibition being held this week in San Francisco.

“The CamRanger application for Mac, iPad, and iPhone is the only one of its kind that offers a high level of wireless camera control including live view, live video streaming, and touch focusing, with no additional computer or network required – all from 150 feet away” says creator Dave Pawlowski. “CamRanger is a product in active development and constantly improving. Customers receive all software updates and new platforms at no charge, including the new Mac version.”

The CamRanger device is about the size of an iPhone and is powered by a rechargeable, replaceable battery, making it portable enough to be used in almost any setting.

CamRanger provides a level of control and simplicity not available with other tethering solutions. From an iPad, iPhone, iPod touch, or Mac CamRanger provides control of over 25 different cameras, including the following features:



Live View

Touch Focusing

Image Capture and Photo Viewing

Zoom In on Full Resolution Images (JPG and RAW)

Movie Recording and streaming with Touch Focusing (select cameras)

View and Set Camera Settings

Focus Stacking

Intervalometer (Time-Lapse)

HDR Bracketing

CamRanger also gives control over more advanced settings such as shooting mode, image format, focus mode, exposure compensation and bracketing. It is perfect for snapping images or footage when physically controlling the camera can be difficult, for some examples please see [http://www.camranger.com/testimonials/ __title__ the CamRanger website]. CamRanger is also great for providing live feedback and high resolution images for checking critical focus, verifying exposure, or reviewing with clients. The new Mac application allows the ability to specify a folder for downloaded images allowing easier integration into Lightroom, Aperture or Photoshop for editing and processing.

Pricing and Availability:

The CamRanger iOS app is free and available worldwide exclusively through the Apple App Store in the Photo & Video category. The CamRanger Application for Mac is available as free download at CamRanger.com. The CamRanger hardware can be purchased for $299 (USD). CamRanger is available now and ships to the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and more. Support for more platforms and cameras is also in development and will soon be made available for Android and Windows. Visit [http://www.CamRanger.com __title__ CamRanger.com] for more information regarding features,

supported cameras, and to watch a demo video at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=seGKsbRyQrE.

Dave and his wife Melissa, avid outdoor adventurers and amateur photographers, invented the product after having difficulty capturing a clearly focused picture of themselves in their kayak. Together they used their engineering background and iOS experience to create the perfect solution: CamRanger. CamRanger provides an excellent opportunity for improving, simplifying, and enjoying photography.

