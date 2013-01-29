Scalable's New Application Packaging Solution Deployed by More Than 2,500 Organizations in First 90 Days

Massive Adoption Validates Feature Set, Positioning and Value

Scalable today announced that more than 2,500 businesses and organizations in over 80 countries around the world are currently using the recently released Smart Packager Professional and Community Edition.

The Scalable Smart Packager is a breakthrough solution that allows IT administrators to create application packages in minutes using a point-and-click, live event driven discovery process, rather than days or weeks as with traditional approaches.

The new approach is expected to result in dramatic time and cost savings for enterprise-wide implementations of Microsoft Windows 7, 8, App-V and new ISO 19770-2 tagging initiatives.

"Scalable MSI Packager helps us to get the job done, and quickly," said a Michelin Group Employee. "We're constantly juggling multiple packaging projects on very limited resources and we don't have time to waste doing things manually.”

"We were impressed by the power, flexibility and ease-of-use provided by the new Scalable Smart Packager," said Vijay Raj, Microsoft MVP in Application Setup / Deployment and Owner of MSI Geek (http://www.MSIGEEK.com). MSIGEEK.com is a leading IT blog on Application Deployment Guides, Compatibility, Installer Tips, Cloud, Device Reviews, How-To articles, E-book downloads and IT News. "We've used many packaging and distribution tools over the years, but the Scalable Smart Packager is unlike anything we've ever seen.”

"We felt the market was ready for an alternative to traditional packaging,” said Mark Cresswell, President and CEO at Scalable Software, “and it seems we were right. The uptake of our Smart Packager has exceeded our wildest expectations.”

Game-changing Scalable Smart Packager delivers a range of industry-leading features that make it significantly easier for IT administrators to roll-out Windows 7, 8 and App-V applications, including:

Create MSI Packages in a Few Clicks: Innovative smart monitoring technology saves enterprises from the complexity of manual MSI building by recording everything that happens in an installation, giving a thorough picture of how an installation will behave on the end user's PC and automatically generating an MSI package.

ISO 19770-2 Compliant Software Tagging: Allows enterprises to automatically add ISO 19770-2 compliant tags to repackaged applications and preserve the original publisher information that will enable applications to be identified after installation.

Workflow Manager: Provides a best practices management approach to centrally control the software packaging process-from discovery and modification to testing and final package creation.

Creation and Management of Microsoft App-V Packages: Scalable Smart Packager includes support for Microsoft's App-V technology which enables organizations to virtualize their application in minutes. Zero-changes are required to an application.

Simple Package Editing Capabilities: Intuitive visual editor for managing files, folders, registry, shortcuts and environment installation entries. Truly simple approach – eliminates programming skills required by other package editors.

Resources:

Join the Scalable Software Webinar entitled “The New Scalable Smart Packager – Creating Application Packages in a Few Clicks” on Thursday, January 31 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Those interested in attending can REGISTER here.

Learn more about Scalable Smart Packager

Download 7-day, fully supported Scalable Smart Packager Professional evaluation

About Scalable

Scalable Software is an established software developer providing cost-effective IT Asset Lifecycle Management solutions for business users. Scalable sells and supports our solutions through a network of long-standing partner relationships worldwide. Since 1999, over 10,000 organizations worldwide have used Scalable solutions to manage, optimize and reduce costs, reporting a substantial return on investment (ROI) and reduction in the total cost of ownership (TCO).

Scalable solutions help IT professionals rapidly understand their software estate, analyze the financial risks and opportunities associated with various licensing models and implement appropriate remediation plans.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10371450.htm