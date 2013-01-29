REELZ Acquires Five Original Miniseries From Sonar Entertainment to Air in 2013

REELZ to Air U.S. Premieres for Sonar's Disaster Pack Collection Featuring Miniseries "Ring of Fire", "Delete", "Eve of Destruction", "Exploding Sun" and "CAT. 8"

(Albuquerque, NM) Tuesday, January 29, 2013 —REELZCHANNEL—TV About Movies® today announced an agreement with Sonar Entertainment to acquire and air, as U.S. premieres, the five original miniseries from Sonar's Disaster Pack collection. Each four-hour miniseries depicts a shocking end-of-the-world scenario and titles include CAT. 8 starring Emmy Award® nominee Matthew Modine (The Dark Knight Rises, Weeds), Ring of Fire starring Emmy Award® winner Terry O'Quinn (Hawaii Five-O, Lost), Delete starring Emmy Award® winner Seth Green (Family Guy), Eve of Destruction starring Emmy Award® and Golden Globe® nominee Treat Williams (White Collar) and Exploding Sun starring David James Elliott (JAG) and Emmy Award® winner Julia Ormond. All five miniseries will make their U.S. premieres on REELZ in 2013.

“We're thrilled to bring our viewers five epic television events with Sonar Entertainment's action-packed miniseries,” said Stan E. Hubbard, CEO of REELZCHANNEL. “All of these miniseries feature talented casts and incredible visual effects depicting nightmarish stories about cataclysmic events that deliver a blockbuster experience and a large, relevant audience for us to deliver our unique movie recommendations to.”

“The REELZ brand identity aligns perfectly with the epic, event programming we have always taken great pride in producing,” said Stewart Till, CEO, Sonar Entertainment. “REELZ is the perfect home for these miniseries—we know their passionate viewers will be thrilled with what they see on the screen.”

The Earth rocks in Ring of Fire, a terrifying end-of-the-world scenario, starring Michael Vartan (Alias), Lauren Lee Smith (CSI), Emmy Award® winner Terry O'Quinn (Lost) and Agam Darshi (Sanctuary). When an oil rig causes an eruption in a small town, it's just the first in a series that could affect the dangerous Ring of Fire that contains most of the world's volcanos. If these cataclysmic eruptions cannot be stopped, the Earth could be headed for an extinction level event. Ring of Fire is directed by Paul Shapiro (Smallville) and written by Michael Vickerman (Impact).

Steven Weber (Wings, In Plain Sight), Christina Cox (Blood Ties) and Emmy Award® and Golden Globe® nominee Treat Williams (White Collar) star in Eve of Destruction. When two scientists attempt to discover unlimited energy, their experiment is sabotaged by eco-terrorists. The result is a dark energy black hole that could destroy the planet. Eve of Destruction is directed by Rob Lieberman (Earthsea, XIII) and written by Richard Beattie (True Justice).

Delete imagines a disaster in our all-too-fragile digital world where all computers could become dangerously self-aware with one systematic purpose – to destroy mankind. Faced with possible extinction, there is only one way out – create a second artificial intelligence, just as alive, just as intelligent and just as dangerous. Delete stars Emmy Award® winner Seth Green (Family Guy) Keir Gilchrist (United States of Tara), Matt Frewer (Falling Skies, Watchman), Janet Kidder (The Killing), Erin Karpluk (Being Erica), Emmy Award® winner and Golden Globe® nominee Gil Bellows (True Justice, Ally McBeal) and Ryan Robbins (Sanctuary, Apollo 18). Emmy Award® nominee Steve Barron (Merlin, Treasure Island) directs from an original screenplay by Joseph Mallozzi (SGU Stargate Universe) and Paul Mullie (Stargate SG-1).

CAT. 8 stars Emmy Award® nominee Matthew Modine (The Dark Knight Rises, Weeds) with Maxim Roy (ReGenesis) and Ted Whittall (Smallville). When a breakthrough in global defense backfires, the result is a fireball four times the size of Earth streaking toward our planet. With mere hours before the atmosphere ignites and the end of the world begins, only one man – a government outsider and renegade scientist – can reverse this cataclysmic disaster. Will he be able to save the Earth before it's too late? CAT. 8 is directed by Kevin Fair (Smallville) and written by Donald Martin (The Christmas Choir).

In Exploding Sun, the first ever commercial space shuttle is struck by a solar storm. The disaster hyper-charges the engine and catapults the ship on a direct course for the sun. But the danger becomes more universal when it's discovered the event will trigger an infinitely larger solar storm that could send Earth back into the Stone Age. Exploding Sun stars David James Elliott (JAG), Anthony Lemke (Blue Mountain State), Natalie Brown (Being Human) and Emmy Award ® winner Julia Ormond (Temple Grandin). It is directed by Michael Robison (Stephen King's Dead Zone) and written by Jeff Schecter (Strange Days at Blake Holsey High).

About Sonar Entertainment, Inc.

Sonar Entertainment, Inc. is a leading developer, producer and distributor of award-winning television series, miniseries and movies for the global television marketplace. Sonar owns rights to over 1,000 titles comprising more than 3,500 broadcast hours of programming. The company maintains strategic creative and licensing partnerships with producers and broadcasters throughout the world.

About REELZCHANNEL

REELZCHANNEL—TV About Movies® is the only cable and satellite network devoted to delivering entertaining and fresh programming that explores, uncovers and lives inside the magic of Hollywood. The network is also home to ambitious television events, miniseries and series featuring big stories and big stars as seen with the Emmy®-winning The Kennedys, Ken Follett's World Without End and the upcoming premiere of the miniseries Barabbas, starring Billy Zane. And, building directly on The Kennedys, REELZ is co-developing a miniseries based on J. Randy Taraborrelli's highly acclaimed book, After Camelot: A Personal History of the Kennedy Family from 1968 to the Present, with Muse Entertainment slated to premiere in late 2014. With shows featuring movie and entertainment experts, including Leonard Maltin, Richard Roeper and Sam Rubin, viewers get trusted insight into movies wherever they're playing, whether in theaters or at home.

REELZCHANNEL reaches more than 64 million homes on DIRECTV channel 238, Dish Network channel 299, Verizon FiOS TV channel 233, AT&T U-verse channels 799/1799HD and cable systems nationwide. Find REELZCHANNEL in your area by entering your zip code at http://www.reelz.com/watch. Owned by Hubbard Media Group, REELZCHANNEL is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM with national ad sales based out of New York City with offices in Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles and an entertainment bureau in Los Angeles.

