Kyodo America Announces First LawnBott Dealer in Cleveland, OH

LawnBott robotic mowers now available in the Greater Cleveland and North East Ohio areas

Kyodo America Industries Co., LTD, makers of the LawnBott line of robotic mowers, is proud to announce its newest LawnBott dealer. LawnBott of Northeast Ohio is now able to provide not only the LawnBott robotic mowers to homeowners in the area, but provide full installation and support to customers to ensure they have the best experience with their LawnBott.

LawnBott is a line of robotic mowers that can maintain yards from 5,000 sq. ft. to well over an acre. Using lithium-ion batteries, LawnBott's are a non-polluting alternative to typical gas powered mower. Many models are fully automatic and feature self-recharging, so that a homeowner can enjoy a well-trimmed yard, without the hard work typically associated with yard maintenance.

Laura Henry, owner of LawnBott of Northeast Ohio, recently visited Kyodo America's offices in Atlanta, GA. USA for dealer training for the entire LawnBott line. Upon completion of the dealer training course, Mrs. Henry and her staff are excited to bring robotic mowing to the greater Cincinnati area. “I wasn't sure how they would work till I saw them cut for the first time” said Mrs. Henry “and now I'm amazed at how well they cut grass!” As a longtime resident of the area with considerable experience in the local home improvement market, the staff of LawnBott of Northern Ohio now offers a complete solution for automated lawn care throughout the Cleveland and surrounding areas.

Kyodo America Industries, Co., LTD, is an Atlanta, GA based manufacturer of lawn & garden products and the LawnBott robotic mowers. LawnBott's were originally developed in Italy and are making their way across the US and Canada. Since 2000, our robotic mowers have been helping homeowners maintain their yards without the sweat and aggravation of conventional mowers. To find out more, please visit our website at http://www.LawnBott.com.

