Marble Media LLC's EatingRightToday.com Talks New Food Trends for Healthy Meals

In the newest blog from Marble Media LLC's EatingRightToday.com, readers are introduced to the latest food trends for healthy eating.

FORT LEE, New Jersey, January 29, 2013 –The newest blog from EatingRightToday.com takes on genetically modified foods, offering guidance for readers looking to regain control over the quality of food they eat and plan healthier meals.

EatingRightToday.com acknowledges the growing movement among healthy-minded people who are actively seeking simplicity and purity in the foods they eat and feed to their families. According to EatingRightToday.com, food trends are all about clean, healthy and natural.

Healthy-minded adults are avoiding foods that contain preservatives, and more people are checking labels for artificial flavoring and colors. A growing awareness of the benefits of clean food – foods with fewer ingredients, and a nutrition label that doesn't read like a chemistry experiment - is changing the way people shop. It is also forcing food manufacturers to reevaluate their product offerings.

Since one-size does not fit all, customized products are a new trend in healthy food. Energy bars with ingredients selected by the consumer are catching on. Eliminating calorie counting and instead emphasizing lean proteins, whole grains, organic produce, plant-based fats and natural seasonings are new tactics for weight loss programs as well as healthy meal planning.

Cooking meals at home is on the rise again, and shoppers are looking for advice on basic meal planning and preparation, and fresh takes on traditional classics. Healthy meals can be creative, delicious and a little exotic without a lot of effort.

EatingRightToday.com offers new ideas for healthy meal planning and food trends, making a great go-to source for busy people who want to learn more about eating and cooking healthy, without a lot of fuss.

