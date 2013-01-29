BrandWire NYC Introduces Specialized Internet Marketing for French Companies

BrandWire NYC, a marketing and branding firm with locations in New York City and New Jersey, has introduced specialized marketing for French companies entering the U.S. market

BrandWire NYC, a digital marketing and branding firm with locations in New York City and New Jersey, has introduced a new service that custom tailors an internet marketing strategy to the needs of international businesses looking to build a presence in the United States.

Many firms in New York City offer internet marketing services, focused on Search Engine Optimization and Social Media advertising. BrandWire NYC goes beyond the typical set of services offered by a digital marketing firm and focuses on not only finding new customers through internet channels, but helping businesses define their brand to gain a competitive advantage both online and off.

“Our belief is that your business is special – you worked hard to make it that way. You wouldn't have gone into business if you didn't believe you had an advantage, something you did better than anyone else.” says Lucien von Wehren, Director of Marketing at BrandWire NYC. “We help you refine your message and broadcast it through targeted channels, so you're not only getting more traffic to your website, but the right traffic – visitors who turn into customers and advocates.”

Brand Wire NYC has particularly focused on helping French companies get established in the United States. At their New Jersey and New York City locations, they have a team of both American and French employees who understand the differences in culture – and are able to use that understanding to help French companies tailor their message and advertising to the American market. “French advertising tends to focus on the emotions invoked, with the product being auxiliary to the experience.” mentioned Barry Dyke, a Project Manager at BrandWire NYC who has helped to develop BrandWire's French Branding Service. “American advertising is much more explicit, focusing on the product or company and its advantages relative to competitors.”

Branding for French firms is only one of many services BrandWire NYC offers at it's New York City and New Jersey locations. Traditional internet marketing services such as Search Engine and Social Media Marketing, Search Engine Optimization and Linkbuilding are offered, executed by experienced professionals. “But French Branding is where we see our opportunity to differentiate ourselves – due to our talented multi-cultural and bilingual staff, we have the ability to customize our services for these firms in ways that no other agency can. That's our brand advantage.” said von Wehren.

