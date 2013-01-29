Quorn Foods Inc. Comments on an Article Which Recommends a Mexican Posole as One of Many Easy Vegetarian Meals

Following an article about a vegetarian Mexican posole recipe that satisfies the Mexican food palate, Quorn Foods Inc. offers their comments.

On January 29, 2013, Quorn Foods Inc. comments on an NBC Latino article by Nina Terrero regarding the recommendation of a vegetarian Mexican posole dish as one of many easy vegetarian meals.

According to the NBC Latino article, “Many nutritionists say the same thing: being healthy is all about making smart decisions about what you consume rather than entirely depriving yourself of foods you love in short-term diets.”

The article states that traditionally Latin-based foods are inherently healthy, and the Mexican posole is no exception to that. The article informs that a posole is a brothy soup loaded with vegetables that, “is just one of many dishes that home cooks can easily adapt to for a healthy lifestyle.” According to cookbook author and TV personality, Terry Hope Romero, “Posole is a great example of a traditional dish that can be made really healthy with just a few tweaks.”

The article continues, “This soup isn't about the pork; it's about the contrast of crunchy, delicious vegetables and spicy broth – and by playing that up, it really becomes a super healthy meal.” The article mentions how the soup is loaded up with black beans, creamy avocado, jalapeno, pumpkin seeds and tortilla strips.

Quorn Foods Inc. praises the recipe for its delicious and healthy ingredients. “This sounds like a delicious, healthy and traditional Mexican recipe that will satisfy one's Latin food cravings,” says Quorn representative David Wilson. “Quorn offers a variety of easy vegetarian meals to choose from as well. Visit the Quorn.us website for over 30 tasty, easy vegetarian recipes.”

Quorn Foods launched nationally in the US in 2002. Unlike other vegetarian food companies, Quorn foods use mycoprotein: a naturally occurring, healthy form of protein that replicates the taste and texture of meat while being significantly lower in saturated fats and calories. Quorn Foods offer a wide range of products including ready to serve meals, food for your barbecue, breaded meat substitutes, snacks and components to make your own meals from scratch. The wonderful taste of Quorn meatless meals provides the taste of the foods you love without sacrificing nutrition.

