On January 29, 2013 kettlebell exercises fitness expert Lorna Kleidman commends an article in the Illinois Times about Dr. Brian Moore of Springfield, IL for encouraging his patients to adopt fitness in an effort to maintain a healthy lifestyle instead of solely relying on medicine.

According to the Illinois Times article by Jacqueline Muhammad, “[Moore] said he sees medicine moving toward encouraging people to live healthy lifestyles more than in the past.” Acknowledging limitations in medicine and concerned about his patients' wellbeing, Moore shifted his focus to fitness because of its long-term health benefits and ability to mollify the effects of physical ailments.

Throughout his life, the article reports that Moore is heavily involved with his health and physical wellbeing and has engaged in various types of physical activity such as sports and routines at a typical gym. Now, as a co-owner of Capital City Crossfit, Moore has a more active role in fitness. According to the article, “He said there has been much research about the efficacy of high intensity interval training and doctors are curious about what it can do.”

Fitness trainer Lorna Kleidman commends Moore's commitment to connecting fitness with health and says, “Showing people how working out extends the longevity of life is powerful and inspiring.” Having overcome her own physical restrictions from asthma, Kleidman vouches for the value in fitness and adds, “Fitness promotes health and life because it gives people the strength to conquer any challenge in their way, physical or otherwise.”

Lorna Kleidman is a Three-Time World Champion and World Record holder in kettlebell sport and the most decorated kettlebell athlete in the country. She developed the innovated methods used in KettleX as a way to bring the benefits of the bells to everyone in an easy to use, comprehensive and fun format. Lorna has been teaching individuals and group classes for the past six years.

