Commuter Bike Manufacturer Linus Bike Applauds the New Advocacy Group Bike Walk Montana

Following the announcement of Bike Walk Montana as reported by the Great Falls Tribune, Linus Bike, a commuter bike manufacturer, applauds the amount of bicycle advocacy in the state.

On January 29, 2013 commuter bike company Linus Bike is proud to applaud the efforts that resulted in the creation of Montana's first statewide pedestrian and cyclist advocacy group, as reported in an article published by the Great Falls Tribune.

According to the report by Great Falls Tribune author Erin Madison, “Bike Walk Montana, a statewide advocacy group focusing on cycling and pedestrian issues and based in Helena, officially got its start in August with the goal of working across Montana for people who bike and walk.” The article explains that while Montana's larger cities had numerous bicycle clubs, there was no statewide cyclist and pedestrian advocacy group.

The article reports that Bike Walk Montana, with help from the Alliance for Biking and Walking, held a founding summit in April and since then the organization has flourished. According to Melinda Barnes, the executive director of Bike Walk Montana, “Our mission is to make biking and walking safe and accessible for all.”

In addition to improving conditions for pedestrians and cyclists, Taylor Lonsdale, chairman of the group's first board of directors, explains that Bike Walk Montana will “the resource for people, organizations, schools and communities on bicycling and walking issues.”

According to China Reevers, representative for commuter bike company Linus Bike, starting a statewide advocacy group will make a huge difference for Montana. “By creating a statewide cycling group, every citizen of Montana has the opportunity to improve the conditions for pedestrians and cyclists.” Reevers continues, “It gives the public the opportunity to be heard and it spreads awareness on the importance of promoting cycling. When it comes to health and the environment, cycling is the most beneficial mode of transportation.”

Linus Bike is a California-based bicycle manufacturer that specializes in creating vintage style city bikes and commuter bikes. Not simply a bicycle company, Linus Bike sells a complete line of accessories for the environmentally conscious and for those who have a fondness for European style bicycles and the great tradition of European cycling.

###

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10361751.htm