Yumi Media Released a Statement Regarding How the Internet is Making It Easier to Become a Vegetarian

On January 29, 2013, Yumi Media released a statement following a Philly.com article by Vance Lehmkuhl, regarding how the internet is making it easier for people to become vegetarians nowadays.

According to the Philly.com article, These days vegetarian information is in the palm of your hand, compared to a decade ago when vegetarian information and foods were hard to find.

The article states that, “social networking is huge for vegheads, with Facebook providing constant access to veg-related events, petitions and food sites, and with Twitter generating an info-space where hundreds of other vegheads keep us up on the latest news, views and stews.”

The article mentions that the social media tool Foursquare is very useful for finding restaurants and other food establishments that make vegetarian food available to people. According to the article, “HappyCow.net is the best-known veggie food-finder, and an iPhone Happy Cow app - probably the most comprehensive - is available for $2.99. But there are free apps as well, some delivering the local goods better than others.”

Yumi Media knows what an important role internet and social media play in the vegetarian world. “Cell phone apps, and internet websites, and forums, play a huge role in the vegetarian community today,” said Yumi Media representative Takara Licausi. “These apps and websites offer people recipes, and share recipes, as well as give locations of where to get vegetarian food. And I also recommend visiting the Quorn website for their tasty vegetarian recipes.”

