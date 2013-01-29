The Indian Wells CA 13th Annual Hall of Fame Golf Tournament Expected To Substantially Boost Indian Wells Real Estate by Brad Schmett

Brad Schmett of Luxury Homes by Keller Williams has announced today that Indian Wells real estate will experience a substantial boost thanks to the 13th Annual Hall of Fame Golf Tournament, Dinner and Auction to be held January 30, 2013 at the Indian Wells Country Club in Indian Wells. The popular event will also benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Desert as well.

Held annually, this will be the first year the event has been hosted at the Indian Wells Country Club. The championship 36 hole course would seem to be the perfect venue for this prestigious event. Drawing in thousands of golfers and fans from across the nation this tournament is always one of the most popular and well attended of the Palm Springs social season. While here for the golf event, many participants will purchase real estate. Recently Brad Schmett talked about the event remarking that, “Everyone knows that golfers are some of the most generous people on the planet. A substantial amount of charitable funds that are raised in this Valley are done so through golf tournaments. The real estate community recognizes and appreciates how important golf is to our business, particularly given the number of championship courses we have locally. This tournament will certainly bring in many new neighbors.”

This year's event will break with tradition in another very important way. Instead of honoring a sports figure this year it will honor Dr. Edwin Stempler. His dedication and hard work for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the desert is legendary. Better known as Dr. Ed or simply as Stemp, he was a founding board member and over more than a decade spent countless hours developing and working on the annual golf tournament. Dr. Stempler knew and believed that changing lives through one-on-one mentoring was a critical element in building strong communities.

As in past years a dinner and auction will accompany the golf tournament. Big Brothers Big Sisters is one of the deserts premier charities and is dedicated to the education and well-being of children all across the Coachella Valley. This is the perfect opportunity to have a great time and benefit our local children.

Click here for more information on the 13 Annual Hall of Fame Golf Tournament

