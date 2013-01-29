New Resource for Casino Customer Service Information That Features Links and Easy-to-Scan Format Announced Today By Robinson & Associates

A new online resource for casino customer service information and other gaming-related management topics was announced today by Martin R. Baird, a 20-year veteran of the casino consulting business and CEO of Robinson & Associates, Inc.

Casino executives looking for one place to quickly scan and read industry-related customer service information have a new resource at their disposal – “Casino Customer Service News, Tips, Tactics and More” announced today by Robinson & Associates, Inc.

This new casino guest service resource uses Storify to gather links to articles, news releases, graphics and more and present them in a format that makes it easy for readers to review and then click for more details, says Martin R. Baird, chief executive officer of Robinson & Associates, Inc., a guest service consulting firm to the global gaming industry.

“We create a timeline of information curated from a variety of sources on the Internet,” Baird says. “The information will always be timely and, we hope, thought provoking. We want to do more than just present information. We want to get casino executives thinking about issues, trends and developments of interest to them.”

Casino customer service won't be the only subject explored, according to Baird. Links also will be provided on such topics as casino competition, casino marketing and other subjects.

To read the first issue of “Casino Customer Service News, Tips, Tactics and More,” click here. Topics include:

– Facebook's new Graph Search tool and casino marketing.

– TechCrunch's take on Graph Search.

– Comment cards are the dinosaurs of customer feedback.

– Casino marketing and mobile use infographic.

– Apple, Inc., offers 4 lessons in casino customer service.

Those interested in receiving future issues should contact Robinson & Associates at lbaird(at)raresults(dot)com or call 208-991-2037.

About Robinson & Associates

Martin R. Baird is a casino consultant and chief executive officer of Robinson & Associates, Inc. For 20 years, Robinson & Associates has been dedicated to helping casinos improve their guest service so they can compete and generate future growth and profitability. A Boise, Idaho-based consulting firm to the global gaming industry, Robinson & Associates is the world leader in casino guest experience measurement, management and improvement. Recently, it announced Simply Share, a real-time customer feedback platform that makes it fast and easy for casino customers to share their experience directly with casinos instead of posting comments online at social media sites.

For more information, visit the company's Web site at http://www.casinocustomerservice.com or contact Lydia Baird, director of business development, at 208-991-2037 or lbaird(at)raresults(dot)com. Read about casino customer service improvement at Martin Baird's blog at http://www.mbaird.blog.com. Robinson & Associates is a member of the Casino Management Association and an associate member of the National Indian Gaming Association.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebcasinocustomerservice/casinocompetition/prweb10355081.htm