Civicom® Webinar Digests - See How CyberFacility® Enables Global Marketing Research Online

Marketing Research Services global provider Civicom will offer marketing research professionals the latest approaches to conducting individual depth interviews and focus groups globally at its upcoming webinar “The World of CyberFacility® Specialized Research Solutions from Beginning to End.” The webinar is being offered February 5-13 in four languages: English French, Spanish and Dutch. Register for a seat or contact Civicom to select a date, language and time.

Civicom® provides global marketing research solutions worldwide. CyberFacility® enables marketing research to be conducted using any phone combined with the internet, enabling marketing researchers to interview and showcase stimuli to respondents who are individually located almost anywhere in the world, in almost any language, while clients can observe from almost any location in any country.

Civicom's CyberFacility encompasses the most advanced capabilities. Civicom's proprietary tools, advanced technology, and ability to run projects simultaneously from multiple global locations, help bring client projects to a success. “We have assisted numerous clients in a seamless transition away from doing their research projects in a physical facility to our CyberFacility,” says Irene Olegario, Civicom Manager of Marketing Research Services. “Whether it is a Honomichl 50 research firm or an independent moderator, we have enabled marketing researchers to win and engage in research studies where they have never gone before – without the researcher, the respondent, or the clients leaving their home locations.”

Attending the webinar can help marketing researchers understand the various ways they can use CyberFacility® for research projects of all types while providing researchers with confidence in moderating telephone and web enabled individual depth interviews and focus groups.

As a leading global provider, Civicom has assisted hundreds of researchers with CyberFacility projects and helped assure that the several thousand respondents in those research studies have been ready and prepared for their interviews and focus groups.

“The World of CyberFacility® Specialized Research Solutions from Beginning to End” will be led by Irene Olegario. Ms. Olegario is based in Civicom's New York office and is the 2011 recipient of Civicom's Shackleton Award for outstanding performance. She has amassed thousands of hours assisting clients with CyberFacility projects.

In addition to CyberFacility, Civicom Marketing Research Services offers Civicom InSitu® Mobile Research, which offers marketing researchers the ability to get actionable insights into real world consumer behavior through their respondents using mobile devices, smart phones, and even traditional land lines, plus Civicom Chatterbox® online multimedia board. Civicom also offers respondent recruiting services through CiviSelect™.

