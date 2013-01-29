New Series of Bluegrass Guitar Tabs Released by Layne Publications

Popular online bluegrass music lesson provider Layne Publications has just released a number of bluegrass guitar tabs. The company has the largest collection of guitar, mandolin, and banjo tabs all over the web.

Layne Publications continue their efforts to further enhance their excellent collection of bluegrass tabs. These tabs have played a major part in the company's success as an online educational platform for students willing to learn bluegrass music online from an expert. Layne Publications have now added a number of new guitar tabs to their website to help students learn to play with a wide variety of songs. To find out more about these bluegrass guitar tabs, please visit http://www.laynepublications.com/bluegrass-guitar-tabs.

These new bluegrass guitar tabs are now available for download in the official website of Layne Publications for a nominal price of $2.99 only. With each download, customers receive a premium tablature, 2 MP3 backing tracks, and chord charts for the respective songs. All the buyers would be provided with a download link so that they can download it once more if they lose the previous file. Some popular tabs amongst the new releases include Happy Birthday, Gold Rush, Your Love is Like a Flower, and many more.

Layne Publications was created in the 2005 by eminent bluegrass music expert Jordan Layne Bourland. Since last seven years, Jordan has been sharing his knowledge and experience with the youngsters to help them learn different critical aspects of bluegrass music. The simple yet effective method of online learning designed by Jordan has made Layne Publications the most preferred destination for the students of bluegrass music.

About Layne Publications

Since 2005 Layne Publications has been the premier source for Bluegrass Instruction and learning. They have sold thousands of tabs and helped thousands of players improve their ability in the comfort of their own home. Students can then take this new skill out to their local bluegrass jam session or to the next practice with their band and show off what they've learned. It gives them the chance to practice things at home without the pressure of getting it right the first time. They can stop, rewind and continue going over that trouble spot without the bass player standing there giving them the evil eye because it wants to move on to the next song.

