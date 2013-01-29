Lightmap HDR Light Studio Live arrives for 3ds Max / V-Ray

Real-time image based lighting for the market leading visualization solution. The new HDR Light Studio Live connection for Autodesk 3ds Max with Chaos Group V-Ray launches today.

The new HDR Light Studio 4 Live connection for Autodesk 3ds Max with Chaos Group V-Ray launches today. Artists can now light their scenes with real-time feedback using V-Ray RT as the ActiveShade renderer and HDR Light Studio's innovative interactive HDR canvas. Sophisticated lighting environments can be created in moments to perfectly light and reflect in your shot. It's an amazing new approach to light V-Ray scenes, seeing the lighting interact with your materials in your final shot.

Mark Segasby, Lightmap CEO, says “We are very pleased to launch this highly anticipated Live connection for our 3ds Max customers. The first renderer to benefit is V-Ray. Many customers have been waiting for this exciting update. The V-Ray dome light provides amazing results from HDRI maps, it's a perfect match for our real-time image based lighting tool”

This latest Live connection is a free update for existing HDR Light Studio 4 customers who already benefit from the wide range of connectivity including an Autodesk Maya connection which also supports V-Ray.

Rusko Ruskov, 3D Artist and Master V-Ray Trainer at Chaos Group commented “I've always considered HDR Light Studio to be a very powerful tool when creating studio light setups. The new version has added even more ease of use and features. Lightmap and Chaos Group teams have worked to make our new editions integrate seamlessly resulting in a streamlined, fast workflow allowing greater creativity and freedom for experimentation. With the ability of V-Ray RT to display changes made to the light setup in HDR Light Studio and the latter being able to reflect back any change made to geometries or materials, you no longer have time consuming test renders and tedious tweaks. HDR Light Studio now works great together with V-Ray RT in 3ds Max and Maya, thus helping you preview scenes whilst creating custom HDRIs. I strongly recommended this must have tool.”

Brett Simms, Founder, Heavy Artillery added “The new HDR Light Studio Live connection to 3ds Max with V-Ray is an unbelievable time saver for me. Being able to create image based lighting on the fly with instant feedback in V-Ray RT is amazing. My lighting process is now significantly faster and with all the lighting coming from IBL, the renders are often much faster too. If you haven't tried it, you should!”

Pricing and Availability

Lightmap HDR Light Studio 4.1 including the new Autodesk 3ds Max and V-Ray connection is available immediately for £299 / $499 / €399 through the online Lightmap store or through any Lightmap Authorized Reseller.

About HDR Light Studio

HDR Light Studio is the de facto standard for interactive creation and control of image based lighting for computer graphics. Launched in 2009, the software provides a fast and efficient way to light a 3D scene with photo-real results, while fitting into all major 3D rendering pipelines on the market. It is used worldwide by 3D artists lighting CGI shots of cars, jewelry and all other rendered models and in animated TV commercials and movie VFX. HDR Light Studio creates a single HDRI map containing the entire lighting for a scene providing total realism with illumination and reflections working in harmony. This innovative, patents pending, approach to lighting has allowed manufacturing, visualization and entertainment companies to bring their creations to life with photo-real perfection.

About Lightmap

Lightmap Limited is a leader in photo realistic lighting design tools for CGI and VFX professionals. Lightmap software enables artists and designers to create perfection and control reality when lighting their vision.

