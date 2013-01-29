B2B SEO Agency Brick Marketing Announces SEO Solution for B2B Websites

Brick Marketing (http://www.brickmarketing.com), an B2B SEO agency based out of Boston, Massachusetts, today formally launched its new full service B2B SEO services solution. Brick Marketing has been in business since 2005 and has worked with clients of every size and in nearly every industry.

Brick Marketing (http://www.brickmarketing.com), a B2B SEO agency based out of Boston, Massachusetts, today formally launched its new full service B2B SEO services solution. Brick Marketing has been in business since 2005 and has worked with clients of every size and in nearly every industry.

President and Founder of Brick Marketing, Nick Stamoulis, says, “As a B2B business ourselves, Brick Marketing understands the unique challenges that B2B websites face when it comes to SEO. B2B customers aren't like B2C customers; they have a much longer buying cycle and there are more influencers that need to be accounted for and targeted with your content but decision makers can't be forgotten. B2B customers are also taking a more active role in the sales cycle and B2B websites need to ready whenever a customer is, no matter where they are in the sales cycle. Our B2B SEO services are designed to help a website do just that.”

As a B2B SEO agency, Brick Marketing offers the following SEO services for B2B websites:

B2B SEO Strategy

Brick Marketing will create a custom B2B SEO strategy for a client's website based on its unique challenges, needs and long term goals to help clients stand out in their niche.

B2B SEO Keyword Research

Brick Marketing will conduct keyword research on a page-by-page basis throughout a client's entire site and find the most appropriate keywords that target their specific audience (including both influencers and decision makers) and appeal to them at various steps in the buying cycle.

B2B Website Optimization

Brick Marketing will work with a client's internal team to optimize and update their current website for SEO.

B2B SEO Link Building

Brick Marketing will research and take advantage of valuable link building opportunities B2B websites may be leaving on the table as well as help integrate all their other marketing effort into the link building strategy.

B2B Social Media Marketing

B2B social media marketing thrives on content. Brick Marketing can handle the content promotion aspect of a B2B social media campaign to build links and social signals, help brands connect with their target audience and other industry thought leaders and more.

Demand Generation SEO

For new B2B company poised to revolutionize their industry, Brick Marketing understands the unique situation that website is in. They can help B2B websites balance their demand generation SEO to educate a client's target audience while still growing their online brand presence.

B2B SEO Reporting

At the end of each month a client's dedicated SEO specialist runs various B2B SEO reports including organic traffic growth, social sources, completed link building reports and more so that B2B clients can see exactly what kind of impact their B2B SEO campaign is having.

Nick Stamoulis says “B2B companies are really starting to see the value of SEO and the kind of impact it can have on their business. Our goal with our B2B SEO service is to capitalize on the unique values and opportunities that B2B websites have and help them succeed online.”

About B2B SEO Agency Brick Marketing

Since 2005 Brick Marketing has become one of the premier search engine optimization firms in the United States. What makes Brick Marketing unique are several key factors including personal service, reasonable costs & ROI focus. The strategy for every client and project, big or small is handled personally by Brick Marketing President and Founder, Nick Stamoulis. Brick Marketing offers its clients full-service SEO services, social media marketing management, white hat link building, PPC management, and more.

