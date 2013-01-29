Illumiti Named 2013 SAP Canada Top Partner: SAP® Business All-in-One

Illumiti received the award during the SAP North America FKOM 2013, an annual gathering of SAP executives, SAP field employees and partners.

Toronto — Illumiti today announced it has been named the 2013 SAP Top Partner: SAP® Business All-in-One. Awards were presented by SAP Canada SAP during the SAP North America Field Kick-Off Meeting (FKOM) 2013, held Jan. 22-24 in Las Vegas, to the top-performing SAP channel partners in Canada for outstanding contributions that impact overall SAP sales and pipeline-generation goals.

“It's a great honour to be recognized for the third year in a row as SAP's top partner for SAP Business All-in-One in Canada. This award highlights our success in selling, delivering and supporting high value SAP solutions,” said Illumiti CEO Nir Orbach. “I am also very excited about SAP's increasing focus on the growth of its channel-driven business, and look forward to continuing to build Illumiti into one of the strongest SAP channel partners in North America.”

Selected from SAP's wide-ranging Canadian partner base, nominations for the SAP Canada Top Partner Awards were based on internal SAP sales data. A steering committee composed of regional SAP representatives determined winning partners in each category according to numerous criteria such as sales achievement and performance. Winners will receive strong recognition from the SAP field for their accomplishments.

Illumiti received the award during the SAP North America FKOM 2013, an annual gathering of SAP executives, SAP field employees and partners. FKOM is SAP's largest yearly sales meeting, intended to drive success during the upcoming year. Colleagues across the region gather to gain and exchange updated information on SAP's strategy, sales methodology, best practices, business growth opportunities and product innovations. This year's North America FKOM hosted more than 5,000 attendees from the U.S. and Canada.

“A thriving partner ecosystem is central to SAP Canada's success, and partners like Illumiti are key drivers for our customers' success and for SAP's market reach,” said Michael Cardiff, national vice president, General Business Group, SAP Canada. “As the 2013 SAP Canada Top Partner: SAP Business All-in-One, we recognize Illumiti's commitment and efforts in developing and growing its partnership with SAP, which has led to game-changing co-innovation and market expansion.”

About Illumiti

Illumiti is a systems integration and management consulting company with offices in Canada, the U.S. and Switzerland, serving customers globally. Its team enables customers to realize their vision by leveraging technology, people and leading business practices. Illumiti helps its clients achieve optimized operations in the key areas at the core of their business, by implementing custom-fit solutions from SAP and other vendors faster, at a lower cost, and at a lower risk than other alternatives. Illumiti is an SAP gold channel partner and has been awarded the SAP Business All-in-One Partner of the Year, Canada award three years in a row. Illumiti is also one of the fastest-growing SAP channel partners in the U.S. For more information about Illumiti, please visit http://www.illumiti.com.

# # #

SAP and all SAP logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP AG in Germany and in several other countries all over the world.

All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SAP Forward-looking Statement

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

For more information:

Dror Orbach, info 9at) illumiti (dot) com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10366187.htm