Georgia Days Inn Rebrands as Magnuson Hotel Atlanta South

Magnuson Hotels, the world's largest independent hotel group, announced today the complete rebranding of the Magnuson Hotel Atlanta South.

Formerly franchised by Wyndham Hotels as the Days Inn Union City, the hotel will upgrade its local, regional and national market to attract business, group and leisure travelers via an affiliation with Magnuson Hotels' global portfolio of nearly 2,000 hotels.

Corporate, educational, government and leisure travelers will appreciate this 75-room facility located minutes from downtown Atlanta, Atlanta Speedway, Renaissance Festival, and within 20 miles of Turner Field, Coca Cola Museum, Georgia Aquarium, Six Flags over Georgia, the Georgia Dome, Georgia International Convention Center and Stone Mountain.

Guests will enjoy a deluxe breakfast each morning, free Wi-Fi, an outdoor pool, a business center and laundry facilities. Standard rooms feature free wireless internet access, cable TV with extra stations, free local calls, coffeemaker, microwave, mini-fridge and iron and board.

“We are proud to welcome Suni Patel and her entire staff, and are fully committed to increasing their property visibility and reservations,” stated Thomas Magnuson, CEO of Magnuson Worldwide.

As a Magnuson Hotels affiliate, the Magnuson Hotel Atlanta South is a member of the Magnuson Hotels Premier Collection, an elite portfolio of the highest quality hotels and locations represented by Magnuson Worldwide.

The Magnuson Hotel Atlanta South will receive complete global brand representation without the costs and requirements of franchise brand affiliation. It will expand its business through Magnuson Hotels' massive hotel reservation network including 650,000 GDS travel agents, all global corporate accounts, over 2,000 internet booking channels such as Global Hotel Exchange, Expedia, Hotels.com, Priceline, and all major airlines websites.

