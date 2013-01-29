Consumer Wine Awards Offer Valuable Research Insights

The Fifth Annual Consumer Wine Awards Competition, where consumers evaluate entries and wineries get immediate research results, is now accepting entries.

The Fifth Annual Consumer Wine Awards Competition, where consumers evaluate entries and wineries get immediate research results, is now accepting entries. "Our program gives wineries data from hundreds of actual wine consumers -- genuine research at a small cost," said Tim Hanni, Competition Director. The program is sponsored by the Lodi Tokay Rotary Club, and proceeds benefit their charitable work.

"We're providing wineries an opportunity to showcase their wines with other wines from around the world and have independent consumers evaluate them and offer feedback and recommendations to the wineries, trade and other consumers. The results are feedback from the people who actually purchase and drink the wines sold," Hanni said. The competition takes place March 23-24 at the Lodi Grape Festival, and winners will be announced March 30. An Awards Ceremony will follow in late-April.

To submit wines, wineries should go to Consumer Wine Awards and click on "Submit Your Wine."

The Competition also welcomes sponsorships and consumer evaluators; interested parties should go to the web site and register for more information.

For further information by phone, contact Ryan Sherman 209-896-6012

Media inquiries: Patricia Schneider 415-717-7595 and psa.patricia(at)gmail(dot)com

