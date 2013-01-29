Cloud-Based Subscription Billing Expert, Aria Systems, Empowers Businesses to Quickly Respond to Market Opportunities and Trends

With Aria Systems' new fully integrated Business Intelligence technology, business managers can easily access subscribers' data and metrics, allowing them to quickly identify new opportunities and trends. Aria Systems offers the first subscription billing platform that enables business managers to confidently take action based on critical customer insights across their fast-moving subscription businesses.

Aria Systems, delivering the full power of subscription commerce, announces its new customer analytics and reporting capabilities today. Now business managers can assess, with accurate data at their fingertips, the impact that new products and prices are having, and immediately act if need be. From within Aria Systems' subscription billing application, they can quickly access the data to quickly and confidently respond to market opportunities, trends, issues and more.

Aria Systems' customers will be able to leverage the fully integrated Business Intelligence capability in February 2013. The result is that for the first time, business managers can easily and quickly explore relevant information via ad hoc queries and drillable data within preconfigured and customizable reports. They'll be able to see and analyze subscriber's collective behaviors such as rates of customer acquisition, churn, and renewals. Having these behavioral insights at their fingertips enables business managers to confidently act based on accurate multidimensional data—not old delayed reports or hunches.

“Static reports don't provide the essential subscriber insights necessary for businesses to quickly make well informed decisions,” said Tom Dibble, CEO, Aria Systems. “This new capability adds to our vision to enable businesses to respond in a customer-driven world.”

About: Aria Systems delivers the full power of subscription commerce to transform business by creating new opportunities, bettering customer relationships and providing more business predictability. The Aria Subscription Billing and Management Platform was chosen by brand name companies such as Pitney Bowes, Red Hat, Ingersoll Rand, EMC, VMware, and HootSuite to evolve their company's subscription businesses while delivering outstanding customer experiences.

