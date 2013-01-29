Online Memorial Website Memory Chest Memorials Will Donate 50% of All Sales from Jan. 28th to Feb. 4th, 2013 to the American and Canadian Cancer Societies

In honor of World Cancer Day, Memory Chest Memorials plans to donate half of all sales collected between January 28th and February 4th, 2013 to the American and Canadian Cancer Societies.

Memory Chest Memorials is a memorial website that allows people to share and preserve the memories of their loved ones with friends and family members. In addition to providing a much needed support network for people in bereavement, the website also gives back to the international community by donating a portion of its proceeds to a variety of respected charities.

Memory Chest Memorials supports causes like the World Cancer Day at regular intervals throughout the year. The company invites the public to visit its website from January 28 to February 4, 2013, and consider joining the effort to provide support to both the American and Canadian Cancer Societies.

About World Cancer Day:

World Cancer Day was formed in 1933 by the Union of International Cancer Control (UICC), an organization dedicated to the prevention and control of cancer worldwide. Reports reveal that approximately 7 million people around the world die of cancer each year. The UICC, with support of the world's prominent cancer societies, ministries of health, research institutes, treatment centers and patient groups, aims to help bring the growing cancer crisis to the attention of government leaders and health policymakers in order to reduce the global cancer burden by 2020.

World Cancer Day is observed annually on February 4th to raise awareness about cancer and to promote its prevention, detection and treatment. This year's theme for World Cancer Day is ‘Did You Know?' to help dispel the myths and misconceptions about cancer, and thus improve general knowledge.

About Memory Chest Memorials:

Memory Chest Memorials offers interactive features that allow the bereaved to make a deeper connection with loved ones. Along with creating a standard online memorial, users can share memories with one another, create slideshows and post videos or photographs. Memory Chest Memorials also offers a “Family Tree” option in which users can come together to create and preserve their family heritage and ancestry.

