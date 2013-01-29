NoviFlow Releases First High Performance OpenFlow 1.1 Switch Software on Network Processors

Company Accelerates the Speed Benchmark for Software Defined Networking

NoviFlow Inc., the originator of high-performance OpenFlow-based switching solutions, today announced the delivery of the first high-performance OpenFlow 1.1 compliant switch software available for license to network equipment manufacturers. By integrating network processors with NoviFlow's NoviWare® intelligent switching software, the company is raising the speed benchmark for software defined networking (SDN) to 100 gigabits per second (Gbps). NoviFlow has selected EZchip Semiconductor and its NP-4 network processor as the hardware solution for the initial launch of NoviWare.

“Although software defined networking is clearly where the future is headed, most large data center operators cannot fully embrace SDN today because the switching performance simply doesn't meet required standards. These companies need wire speed from their switches to adjust dynamically to the data requests of their large customer bases,” said Dominique Jodoin, president and chief executive officer of NoviFlow Inc. “By uniting our OpenFlow compliant software with high-performance programmable hardware from EZchip, we can deliver the high speed performance that large operators expect from their networks. This solution overcomes one of the final hurdles currently preventing true mass market adoption of SDN technologies.”

“NoviFlow's NoviWare® running on the EZchip NP-4 brings together the best technologies to produce an OpenFlow compliant switching solution that enables customers to meet the challenges of ever increasing performance requirements,” said Amir Eyal, vice president of business development at EZchip. “This solution is ushering in the future of software defined networking at speeds that simply weren't achievable just a few months ago.”

The NoviWare® 100 OpenFlow 1.1 switch software is available for license to makers of network devices implementing the EZchip NP-4 network processor and can be customized to meet specific partner requirements. It fully implements the OpenFlow 1.1 specification.

Key features of NoviWare® 100 include:



Full support and implementation of the OpenFlow 1.1 specification including all OpenFlow 1.1 actions, instructions, and matching fields

Additional features and statistics that extend beyond the OpenFlow standard e.g. summary counters and the ability to display error logs, ideal for testing and troubleshooting

Integration with the market leading NP-4 network processor from EZchip Semiconductor

Command Line Interface (CLI) configuration

Dynamic configuration loading and reporting via XML

Proven performance - Lab tested by a tier one Systems Integrator

NoviFlow's NoviWare® 100 OpenFlow Release 1.1 switch software has been successfully deployed in the NoviKit® 100 switching solution. The NoviKit 100 is specifically designed for use in OpenFlow trials. It is the only high performance switching solution capable of delivering 100 Gbps using the OpenFlow 1.1 standard and supports a wide range of 10 Gbps and 1 Gbps port configurations. The NoviKit® 100 switching solution and the NoviWare® 100 OpenFlow Release 1.1 are available for licensing immediately. For more information please see: http://noviflow.com/gestion/NoviKit%20100%20Datasheet.pdf or email partners(at)noviflow(dot)com.

About NoviFlow Inc.

NoviFlow Inc. provides high-performance OpenFlow-based switching solutions to data center operators seeking greater control and flexibility over their networks. The company was incorporated in early 2012, after spending more than two years in stealth mode working on its high performance software defined networking switching solution through a collaborative effort with researchers at the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM). Today these OpenFlow experts form the core engineering team of the company. NoviFlow is also the first Canadian company to join the Open Networking Foundation (ONF). For more information, please visit http://www.noviflow.com.

