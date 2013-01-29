Weddington Way Launches "Project Dress-Up" to Support Young Women

Weddington Way, an internet-based bridesmaid dress retailer that offers a modern social shopping experience for today's bridal parties, has recently launched “Project Dress-Up” – a charitable initiative designed to provide free prom dresses to young women who could not otherwise afford them.

Weddington Way, an internet-based bridesmaid dress retailer that offers a modern social shopping experience for today's bridal parties, has recently launched “Project Dress-Up” – a charitable initiative designed to provide free prom dresses to young women who could not otherwise afford them.

In partnership with the Princess Project, Weddington Way is gathering gently-used prom dresses, bridesmaid dresses and other formal and semi-formal gowns. Together, the two organizations aim to promote self-confidence and individual beauty amongst recipients by enabling young women to experience the magic and memories of their own prom nights while on limited budgets.

“We all have dresses in our closet that we don't wear, whether it's from your best friend's wedding last summer, or that cocktail gown that used to fit just right,” says Weddington Way CEO, Ilana Stern. “Why not put these dresses back to good use whilst supporting a good cause?”

To be accepted by the program, dresses and gowns must be donated in excellent condition and must not have been purchased before 2006. Adhering to these quality standards allows Weddington Way to connect as many young women as possible with the prom dresses of their dreams.

In exchange for donating gowns and dresses, Weddington Way is pleased to offer participants a $25 credit towards the purchase of their next bridesmaids dress through the company's boutique. Gowns may either be mailed to Weddington Way's San Francisco headquarters or donated to the participant's charity of choice (store credit will still be provided with email verification of the donation).

For complete details on how to participate in “Project Dress-Up” – including mailing information and $25 voucher claims instructions – please visit http://blog.weddingtonway.com/style-blog/project-dress-up/.

About Weddington Way:

Weddington Way is an online bridesmaid boutique that aims to fundamentally change the way brides and their best friends shop for bridesmaid dresses. Combining the aesthetic of a fashion company, the ease and efficiency of online shopping and the service of a personal shopper, the Weddington Way website allows brides to shop a curated selection of bridesmaid dresses by top designers, select their favorite styles and share them with members of the bridal party, who can then select their favorites and coordinate ordering from within a single online destination.

