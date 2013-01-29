Adrift Adventures and RMPBS Host River Rafting Fundraiser in Dinosaur National Monument

Utah rafting company will donate portion of proceeds from Green River multi-day rafting trip to Rocky Mountain PBS.

Adrift Adventures, a river rafting company in Dinosaur National Monument, and Rocky Mountain Public Broadcasting Station (RMPBS), have teamed up for the fifth consecutive year to host a multi-day rafting fundraiser through Gates of Lodore on the Green River to launch August 15, 2013.

The all-inclusive four-day rafting trip costs $765 per adult and is capped at 25 participants, with up to $200 per person donated to RMPBS for a sold-out trip, according to Eileen Peterson, general manager at Adrift Adventures.

“We are excited to again work with RMPBS to offer this educational rafting trip, which has been very popular through the years,” Peterson explained. “In addition to the entertaining and informative talks, participants can enjoy fun rapids, great food and optional side hikes.”

Dr. Andrew Gulliford, professor of southwest studies and history at Ft. Lewis College in Durango, Colo., will be the guest interpreter for the fifth year.

“I have been involved with interpretive programs in Dinosaur National Monument for more than 20 years, and by far the best way to experience the park is from a raft,” Gulliford said. “The geology is spectacular and it has such a unique history centered on the rivers.”

The purpose for the rafting trip for RMPBS is both public outreach and fundraising, according to Aaron Hoffman, development officer and social media manager at RMPBS.

“Bringing Andy along provides an added value for the educational aspect, which really fits in well with our mission,” Hoffman explained. “Also, Adrift Adventures donates a portion of the trip cost back to RMPBS and we appreciate that support.”

To secure a spot for this all-inclusive, multi-day rafting trip on the Green River, Peterson said to contact Adrift Adventures at 1-800-824-0150. Reservations require a 50% deposit per person with balance payments due 30 days prior to trip departure.

Adrift Adventures, authorized concessionaire of the National Park Service, offers fully guided whitewater rafting trips on the Green River and Yampa River in Dinosaur National Monument, May 1 through Labor Day. Visit http://www.adrift.com to learn more about this and other family-friendly Utah and Colorado whitewater rafting trips.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013_RMPBS_Rafting/Green_River_Rafting/prweb10370190.htm